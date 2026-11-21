Plenty of people"want deeper conversations but lack the social skills to thrive in them.

There are some extroverts who were born with the social skills we envy, but there are just as many habits that can turn a socially anxious person into someone charming. The most well-spoken people turn to these habits when they need help putting their thoughts into words.

Habits of the most well-spoken people that help turn their thoughts into words

1. They keep a diary to reflect on everything

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From deep struggles to stories from everyday life, people who keep diaries are much more grounded and self-aware. As a study from the Journal of Experimental Psychology explains, writing in a diary also improves working memory, which is part of what makes some people socially equipped to speak their minds without hesitation.

They're not waiting to workshop conversations or tap into self-reflection for the first time. They're going to embrace the little glimpse at solitude that writing in their journal offers. They come to an understanding with themselves on how they feel or what they believe.

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2. They replace filler words with intentional silence

Most people would rather be physically shocked, according to"a study from Science, than spend time alone with their thoughts. It sounds absurd, but it explains why many will do whatever it takes to avoid silence in conversations they perceive to be awkward.

The most well-spoken people lean into this space, though, and that's what makes them so special. Rather than filling the silence with noise, they use it to reflect and collect their thoughts."

When they do choose to say something, it sounds so well-crafted and intentional, because they took the time to figure out what they wanted to say first.

3. They speak slowly to articulate better

Considering that most people"end up saying the same things, so there are no real efficiency problems with slowing down to articulate what you want to say. Slowing down helps enunciation, but the real superpower of people who speak like this is the reflection it offers.

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They can collect their thoughts and form their lines of consciousness into words without having to pause. It's mutually beneficial, too. They keep people on the same wavelength, letting them absorb what they're saying as they talk.

4. They talk to themselves out loud when they're alone

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There are so many important reasons why we should be talking to ourselves out loud when we're alone with our thoughts. It"helps with emotional regulation and lets us see ourselves in a new light. It helps us practice what we're going to say to others.

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According to"author and lecturer Gregg Levoy, while strange sometimes, talking out loud improves mindfulness. It takes a little bit more time to speak your thoughts out loud than it does to simply hold space for them in your mind.

"As long as you don't turn self-talk into"a headache by judging it as weird or neurotic, thinking out loud is associated with enhanced cognitive functioning, problem-solving, memory, and even self-control," he explains. "It isn't a glitch, it's an upgrade."

4. They read out loud when they pick a new book

On top of all the cognitive benefits that come from reading aloud, well-spoken people also improve their communication skills. Everything from articulation to enunciation improves, as they're not waiting for conversations to practice speaking out loud.

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It's an underrated hobby for many adults, but reading books regularly is a seriously essential form of mental hygiene for everyone.

6. They get out of their educational comfort zone with podcasts and TV

By watching and listening to how other well-spoken people communicate, you can actually train yourself to mirror their behavior. The more we get out of our comfort zones with the media we consume, the better we show up in conversations in our own lives.

That's part of why making podcasts is becoming a new assignment in communications classrooms, according to"a study published in Humanities and Social Sciences Communications. Podcasts help people learn how to actively listen to others, while honing their own communication skills.

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7. They record themselves speaking to watch it back

Many people don't even know what they sound like when they speak, as they're either living too much in their heads or have never listened to how they sound on tape before. That's why well-spoken people"record themselves to train their communication skills, as weird as it may sound to the average person.

It might feel a little bit uncomfortable at first to hear yourself as someone else does, but over time, it can remove filler words, all while letting you understand your flow and changing things for the better.

8. They train their attention spans with long-form content

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With a constant stream of short-form content flowing from our phones, it's"no wonder our attention spans are shrinking. We often think about this in terms of critical thinking and problem-solving, but it also makes our communication skills worse.

If we can't finish a 5-minute video without jumping to the next thing, we likely can't finish our thoughts or string together ideas in real-life conversations.

But well-spoken people train their attention spans with intentionally deep conversations and longer-form content, like books and projects that challenge their brains.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.