People Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Depleted Usually Say 9 Phrases In Conversations

When someone's energy has been depleted, it tends to affect the way they speak to other people. Their patience grows thin, and they may blow up over little things or stop putting in any effort.

9 phrases people who are completely depleted both mentally and emotionally start saying:

1. ‘I’m not in the mood’

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Someone who is completely drained will probably lack the patience to do things. Before they reached that point, they may have been someone other people relied on, but now they don’t have the energy to do much of anything. They might snap at others and tell them to stay away. When their patience is tested, they might not communicate their words clearly. This can leave their loved ones taken aback.

Professor Toni Bernhard, J.D., author of How To Be SIck, reminds us that Impatience is a stress response. These people are past their breaking point because they’ve been hiding their emotions for so long without addressing them head-on. Eventually, they lose the ability to approach things calmly.

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2. ‘Don’t ask me about that again’

If we ask someone a question, we expect an answer, but not everyone is in the mental headspace to reply in the moment. If they’re at their breaking point, even the simplest inquiry can drive them mad. This is a sign of serious irritation. They lack the mental and emotional ability to dig deep and answer simple questions.

Some people can’t give a straight answer. A Princeton University study found that "“Attrition is the most pervasive and critical type of missingness in psychology studies.” One of the most common forms of attrition is just refusing to answer questions.It feels horrible to be on the receiving end of that behavior. But if you can find compassion, try extending it to them. Although they hurt your feelings, they may be going through more than you realize.

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3. ‘I’m just tired’

I don’t know about you, but this is one of my go-to excuses. I’m actually not lying when I say this. I am tired and often feel burnt out. I know other people feel this way, too. It’s a sign they are too drained to respond thoughtfully or do what they were invited to. It’s easy to get mad at someone because this phrase feels like an excuse. However, for many emotionally and mentally depleted people, it’s how they genuinely feel.

There's definitely a chance that they're dealing with emotional exhaustion. Life struggles can cause them to break down over time. Stressful situations drain us, and those especially depleted may not have the stamina to do anything.

4. ‘You wouldn’t understand’

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When I hear this phrase, I think of when I was a teenager and slammed the door because my parents couldn’t possibly understand the complexity of my feelings. It sounds dramatic, right? But sometimes, certain feelings are too difficult to put into words. Add the overwhelming feeling of burnout and emotional exhaustion, and finding the words can feel impossible. They might truly believe no one would understand where they’re coming from.

Navigating difficult feelings is stressful for everyone. No matter how prepared we may feel we are, a little extra anxiety can send us over the edge. Talking through these feelings is important, but it’s not easy. Someone going through this level of pain might truly feel that no one would understand their emotions.

5. ‘It’s fine’

How many times have you told someone you were fine when you weren’t? I know I have. It’s easier than addressing what’s bothering you under the surface. We do this to protect ourselves, but it can do more harm than good. We become emotionally depleted and struggle to navigate our problems.

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Sharing with others can ease the burden, but it’s easier said than done. Mentally and emotionally overwhelmed people want to ignore difficult emotions. They are at their breaking point, so it’s easier to bury their head in the sand than it is to address things. By saying they’re fine, they hope no one will ask them any questions.

6. ‘It doesn’t matter’

Denial is a defense mechanism. Refusing to admit when something is bothering them keeps it from feeling real. The truth is that what’s going on does matter. The pain they feel is valid, but it is hard to open up about. It comes down to whether or not they’re ready to accept their emotional burnout. If they’d rather live in denial, that’s their choice, but they are probably making the situation worse for themselves.

When someone claims something doesn’t matter, they might be trying to avoid making necessary changes. This can be because they are past their breaking point both mentally and emotionally, so they’d rather avoid difficult conversations or feelings.

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7. ‘Just leave me alone’

It’s easier to push people away than it is to share our deepest thoughts. It’s scary to confide in other people. Vulnerability doesn’t come naturally to everyone. For many of us, it takes serious work to feel comfortable doing it. Someone at the end of their rope likely lacks the emotional and mental capacity to open up. Instead, they’ll push others away.

Pushing people away can stem from a lack of trust. How can they know if this person will understand? It’s terrifying. That’s for sure. Working through this can help someone who's struggling to get things off their chest rather than hold them in until they feel even more depleted.

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8. ‘Things never work out for me’

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We all have a negativity bias. It makes us focus more on bad situations than the good ones. When someone is struggling emotionally and mentally, they are likely caught up in negativity. This clouds their judgment. They think everything goes wrong for them and are unwilling to see what goes right.

Many of us can focus on positivity when we’re going through a hard time, but sadly, not everyone can break out of the cycle of negativity. It feels like nothing is going right for them, and the more worn out they are, the less they see the good in things.

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9. ‘What’s the point of trying anymore?’

The emotionally depleted often struggle with depression. They’ve been worn so thin that nothing feels worth it anymore. Things that once brought them joy feel pointless. This creates a frustrating and difficult cycle of apathy. They lack motivation to do things they once cared about.

This may be because they are so drained and used to things going wrong. Even when good things are happening, they might self-sabotage. Their mindset is so negative that they are sure there is no point in trying anymore. But apathy doesn’t always mean someone is depressed. Some people are apathetic because they feel constantly let down. They stop putting effort into things they once loved because they don’t see the point.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.