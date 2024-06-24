The 10 Greatest Lessons My Mom Taught Me That Changed My Life Trajectory

April 19 was the fourth anniversary of my mom's death. I feel fortunate to have had her in my life for 60 years. Many of my friends were much younger when their mothers died. Because I have known my mom for six decades, I learned many important lessons from her — through the things she told me and the things she demonstrated.

Here are the 10 greatest lessons my mother taught me that changed my life trajectory:

1. Take care of yourself first

Take care of yourself first. This will give you the time and energy you need to help others. What does this mean? Regularly eat good and healthy food (which includes treats). Get enough rest and sleep for your body. And, recreation-wise, consistently do something you enjoy—sometimes by yourself and sometimes with others.

2. Notice and appreciate everything around you

My mom used to say that most people walk around unconscious. And this amazed her because she saw everything! I had so much appreciation for what she saw — every sunset, every beautiful flower.

3. Keep an active mind

Mom played a great game of bridge. And she did crossword puzzles (the hard ones). She was always interested in what was going on with other people.

4. Stay interested in learning

My mom could answer many of the questions on Jeopardy. (I can answer the questions when it's the elementary school kids.) She said this was because she read so much. She was always reading books, newspapers, magazine articles, etc.

5. Don't break the big rules

They are there for a reason. Follow the speed limit (I don't always follow this one exactly), cross with the green light, respond punctually to invitations, show up on time, and do what the doctor says.

6. Keep great notes

I continue to learn what a huge benefit this is, especially when you need to complain about something. If you can come up with written documentation, you'll probably get the refund new item or the apology you're looking for.

7. Put things away

Then, you'll be able to find them when you need them.

8. Laugh a lot

My mom had a great laugh and found lots of absurd things funny.

9. Fill your life with music

My mom was a "groupie" during the early days of jazz. She knew some of the big names such as Duke Ellington and Father Hines. As a young woman, she loved to hang out at clubs, and she was a great dancer. She always had music playing in her house and would break into a dance without any notice.

10. Do your best

Then, at the end of the day, you'll feel satisfied with your accomplishments. My mother was a great example of how to live life with a great appreciation of each moment.

Christine Baumgartner is a dating and relationship coach. She helps people who are feeling stuck to talk about dating challenges and come up with solutions.