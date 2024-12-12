The Gift Givers You Choose In This Holiday Personality Test Will Reveal Your True Feelings About 2 Important People In Your Life

Imagine yourself on Christmas Eve, parked in front of the tree with an excess of gifts spilling out from underneath it. You notice a few of them with your name written on them.

Some of them are so big they cannot even fully fit under the tree, while others are so small they nearly slipped discreetly below the tree skirt.

Even though you cannot see who they are from, you take some wild guesses as to who got you which gifts.

While you may not think too much of it, the person who you envision getting you the smaller gifts and the ones that get you the bigger ones says a lot about how you subconsciously feel about them, according to a holiday personality test.

The gift giver you choose in this holiday personality test reveals how you feel about certain people in your life:

While most true relationships are not transactional, we all have certain people in mind who we would naturally assume would get us the bigger gifts and those who would be likely to get us something smaller.

However, one personality test posted by Endless English on YouTube suggests that we may hold some subconscious feelings about the people in our lives.

The person you imagine the biggest gift is from is someone you often take for granted

Your feelings about the person who gives you the biggest presents are a bit complicated.

On the surface, it appears that you view the person in your life who sent you the biggest gift as nothing but a positive and upbeat person.

However, from a psychological perspective, the sender of the big gift is someone who you may often take for granted. You may feel very confident about their feelings for you, but they likely do not have the same sense of confidence about your feelings for them.

If you fail to give them the same attention they give you, this person may feel the need to grab it with a bigger present.

However, it is never too late to change this dynamic. What better time than Christmas to assure them they do not need to compensate with big presents? The holidays are the perfect opportunity to share how strongly you feel about your loved ones, even if it's not something you do regularly.

The person you imagine the smaller gift is from is someone who doesn’t give you the attention that you desire

The person who you imagined sending you the smaller gift is someone you think may not be as grateful for you as you are for them.

This may be a friend you haven’t reached out to in a while or someone who you’ve just met and would like to get to know better.

However, why not try to bridge the gap?

If it’s a friend you haven’t seen in a while, make dinner plans with them to catch up. If it’s someone you want to get to know better, take the initiative to become better acquainted. For all you know, they may just assume that you’re not interested in them either!

Remember, this quiz tests who you think gave you an imaginary gift. It doesn't reflect the feelings of the people behind any actual presents.

Despite the revelations of this personality test, the sizes of the holiday gifts people give do not determine how they feel about you. This test is about who is on your mind.

The great thing about this test is it can give you insight into who you are thinking about this holiday season and why you might need to work on that relationship.

