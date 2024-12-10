Mom Shares Her Daughter's $5,000 Christmas Wish List — And Explains Why She's Planning On Buying Everything On It

With Christmas right around the corner, many parents are collecting wish lists from their children. Usually, a wish list is just an insight into the kinds of presents that a person would like, and people aren't really expected to get every single thing on it.

Still, a mom of four named Roxanne Loya admitted that every item on her daughter's $5,000 wish list will be fulfilled, even if the prices are quite high.

The mom said she was going to splurge on her tween daughter's $5,000 Christmas wish list.

"Let's rate my 12-year-old daughter's $5,000 Christmas wish list. I have to give it to her; she's just like me, and she likes nice things," Loya joked in her TikTok video.

@roxanneunwokemom I have to give her credit, she is just like me. And her organization skills are top-tier. The girl knows what she wants and she's not willing to compromise and to be honest. I really don't know if all of this adds up to $5000 but it sure does feel like it But I guess in 12-year-old girl math they don't know how to add it all up. I need to start taking some notes and add some things to my Christmas. Wish list based off of hers.

The mom shared some of the items for her daughter's detailed wish list.

Going down the list of items her daughter had requested for this upcoming holiday, she started off strong with a $60 white hoodie from the online retailer White Fox.

Loya's daughter even made a note to her mom that if the item name is highlighted in purple with a bow next to it, it means she really wants it.

Next was a pair of pajamas that were being sold for $35 and a pair of Lululemon leggings for $98. Loya pointed out that her daughter already has four pairs of leggings from the brand, so she was a bit hesitant about whether her daughter would be receiving another pair of leggings under the tree this year.

Then, there were a pair of new shoes from Adidas for $77.

The next category on Loya's daughter's wish list was electronics. For this, she requested a digital camera and printer to print photos directly from her phone, along with a phone charger. Two phone cases worth $30 each were also on the list, and Loya was again wary about the need for her daughter to have more phone cases and a digital camera when she already had an iPhone.

Moving along, her daughter's wish list then went into beauty products. A lot of them were pretty high-end from Sephora, including Charlotte Tilbury, and even some expensive perfumes, like Carolina Herrera's Good Girl Blush Elixir, which retails for around $100.

"If hers looks like this, mine needs to look better than that. Because if there's one thing for sure, two things for certain, I know that her daddy is gonna spoil her, and he better spoil me first," Loya insisted.

Addressing the negative comments, the mom explained how her childhood impacted her and her husband's decision to spoil their daughter.

In an interview with People, Loya admitted that she and her husband had their first child when the pair she was 16 and he was 18. High school sweethearts, Loya recalled that both of them had grown up without a lot of money, and now, with their four children, two daughters and a son, they want to give them a different life than the one they had growing up.

"I know it sounds cliché, like the American dream, but genuinely, we both grew up very poor," Loya, now 34, told the publication. "We made a pact to each other that it would be us against the world."

Loya claimed that when her daughter first showed her the wish list, she wasn't as willing to buy her everything on it. But after some thought, Loya changed her mind, which was quite a shock to other members of their family. "My mom thinks I'm crazy."

"I grew up in a very conservative household, where holidays meant getting underwear and socks. She thinks I'm insane for how spoiled my kids are, but it’s just what we’re able to provide, and that’s okay," she continued. "People seem to think life is interesting when you spend $5,000 on your 12-year-old daughter's Christmas list or take your girls to Lululemon. But what comes with hate is a lot more love because people don't understand the whole story and what it takes to get here."

It's one thing for parents to put themselves into debt for Christmas gifts that their children either won't appreciate or don't need, but it seems Loya has made the conscious decision to spoil her kids from a place of wanting to give her kids a better life. There's nothing wrong with indulging her kids' excitement for Christmas and giving them a childhood that they can look back on fondly, just like there's nothing wrong with parents choosing to not overspend for their kids on Christmas well.

"Your kid knows exactly what they want, and that confidence comes from the way you've raised them," she said. "For them to feel safe enough to say, 'Mom, this is what I want, and this is what I like,' and for them to dream big — that's huge."

"I'm a big manifester, so I think that even if it's not something that's attainable right this second, it is attainable in the world. I've always taught my girls to dream big."

