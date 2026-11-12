Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers Have Very Different Opinions On Being Friends With Coworkers

Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and baby boomers have varying perspectives on how close those friendships should get at work. Gallup data shows that having a best friend at work leads to a happier work life overall. But not everyone wants their colleagues to become part of their personal life. Each generation's feelings about boundaries and climbing the corporate ladder help determine who likes making friends with colleagues and who doesn't.

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Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and boomers have very different opinions on having friendships at work:

Baby boomers believe coworker friendships should happen naturally and have boundaries

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Baby Boomers are often seen as hard-working and loyal to their workplace. Work is an important part of their life, so it often comes before their personal life. Because of this, they are likely to form friendships naturally over time. They may also build trust and closeness with their coworkers through seeing and interacting with them regularly.

Baby boomers also have a lot of respect for authority figures in their workplace. This may cause them to set boundaries and not form friendships with their bosses or supervisors.

Gen Xers are open to coworker friendships but value their independence

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Similar to Baby Boomers, Gen Xers are loyal to their employers, but are also independent. They tend to work alone or work for themselves, which can make it difficult to make friends.

They also like working with mentors or organizations that can advance them in their careers. This can create friendships based on shared interests. If they do form friendships, they make sure it doesn't affect their goals in the workplace goals.

Millennials see coworker friendships as a way to connect and get ahead

In the workplace, Millennials want to build relationships with others. They tend to network with their coworkers and overshare about their personal lives. They may even form real friendships that extend beyond the workplace and into their personal lives.

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However, career advancement can still come first. In a 2014 survey, 68% of millennial respondents said they would sacrifice a workplace friendship for a promotion.

Gen Z sees close coworker friendships as an important part of work

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Members of Gen Z tend to build genuine relationships with their coworkers. Gen Z sees friendships with their coworkers as beneficial and even necessary. According to a 2023 Glassdoor survey, 63% of Gen Z workers polled had a best friend at work.

To them, having a friend at work makes the workplace more tolerable and helps relieve stress. Not only that, these friendships can provide them with professional support. There are downsides, such as a friend becoming your boss or having trouble staying professional. However, this doesn't stop them from creating meaningful connections with the people they work with.

Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor's Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and emotional wellness.