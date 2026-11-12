Boomers & Gen X Still Keep 9 Daily Routines That Make Young People Feel Stressed

Baby boomers, Gen X, millennials, and Gen Z have completely different ideas of what makes someone's day productive. Older generations are used to doing everything for themselves and didn’t grow up with conveniences like grocery delivery or autopay. Millennials and Gen Z think doing things that way would just make their lives more difficult. But while technology is supposed to make our lives easier, older people simply find doing some tasks the old-fashioned way comforting.

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8 daily routines baby boomers and Gen X still stick with even if they seem stressful and pointless to younger generations:

1. Paying bills manually

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If I didn’t set up autopay for my bills, I would be screwed. I used to try to remember to pay on time, but it would slip my mind. Now, everything gets paid without lifting a finger. However, this is a relatively new invention. Older generations paid their bills differently. At one point, they even had to mail a check. Using a different method might seem overwhelming.

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An ACI Speedpay Pulse Report found that 54% of consumers have set up autopay for their bills. Gen Z is the biggest customer. They set up one-time or monthly payments on their mobile devices and prefer to keep it that way. Sending money each month would stress them out.

2. Keeping a traditional 9-5 schedule

Most boomers would rather not work remotely. When offered, they are less likely to take it. Gen X is a little different. They enjoy working remotely more than Boomers, but less than Millennials and Gen Z, and it is likely because they are used to a traditional 9-5 schedule. They’ve always commuted to work and spent their day in a cubicle. It’s part of their daily routine, and they may want to keep it that way.

Younger generations have changed the work environment. They enjoy working from home and may not have traditional jobs at all. They likely don’t understand how older generations keep such a rigid schedule.

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3. Working overtime

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Younger generations get a bad rap for lacking a strong work ethic. Older generations constantly call them lazy, but the truth is, they are burnt out. This might encourage them to log off when their shift ends even if they didn't finish all of their work. They can work on it the next day instead of stretching their day out beyond their scheduled hours. Boomers and Gen X grew up in a completely different working environment. They were expected to take overtime. It wasn’t always an option.

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Overtime used to be expected. Sometimes, it was even unpaid. I remember my dad working endless hours of overtime and coming home stressed and exhausted. It taught me to never work beyond my means, even if that means turning down paid overtime.

4. Memorizing phone numbers and addresses

Memorizing phone numbers is a lost art. Although I’m a Millennial, I grew up before cell phones were in everyone’s pockets. If I wanted to call someone, I had to memorize their number. Now, I can’t remember phone numbers and addresses at all. I stick them in my phone’s contacts app and call it a day. Boomers and Gen X were so used to memorizing these things that they might still do so. Or they wrote numbers in a physical contacts book instead of using their phones.

A Whistleout study found that one in 10 young people don’t have their own phone numbers memorized, 16% don’t know their parents’ numbers by heart, and 17% couldn’t call their partner without using the contact in their phone. Additionally, 49% have only 2-5 phone numbers memorized. The thought of calling someone without referring to their number stresses younger generations out (including me).

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5. Making phone calls instead of texting

Young people can’t stand talking on the phone. One study found that a quarter of people aged 18-34 never answer the phone. Some ignore the ringing entirely, while others send a quick follow-up text. It’s gotten so bad that there are classes to help people through phone anxiety. A phone call stresses them out, but communicating virtually is perfectly fine.

Older people often prefer talking on the phone. They grew up with it as their only connection to the outside world. Plus, they can cut straight to the facts instead of spending time typing out a response.

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6. Running errands daily

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I remember my mom making a big deal out of running errands. She would spend a whole day gallivanting around town. Sometimes, she’d drag me along. It was exhausting, and I wondered why she didn’t split them up. It was how she was used to doing things, so I didn’t ask questions.

Now, people will run your errands for you, and it’s revolutionized time management. Getting your groceries, dinner, or prescriptions delivered to your door saves time and energy. However, this isn’t always convenient for everyone. Delivery apps can be more of a headache for older generations than a trip to the store. Young people, on the other hand, utilize them daily.

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7. Planning the next day before the current one ends

Younger generations are demanding more flexible schedules at work, so it’s not surprising they worry less about making plans than older ones do. They may fly by the seat of their pants. If a friend wants to hang out at the last minute, they usually say yes. Fun is everything to them, and they often keep their schedules open to socialize when they can.

Older folks, on the other hand, prefer a rigid structure. These routines can be especially beneficial for seniors. It gives them a daily routine they can count on. It doesn’t appeal to younger ones now, but it just might as they get older.

8. Being productive when they have a second to rest

We need to take care of ourselves. We can’t pour from an empty cup. Older generations often feel they are responsible for everyone around them. Instead of resting, they think they need to be productive. They’ve had to care for both their aging parents and their children, and they might do everything they can to prevent their children from finding themselves in the same situation. They work ahead, taking every spare minute to be productive.

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Younger generations are getting so good at resting that they even coined the term bed-rotting. They lie in bed for extended periods of time without feeling any guilt because they see it as a form of self-care.

9. Checking the mail every day

I live in an apartment complex with a mix of tenants. We check the mail daily, but my younger neighbors let their boxes spill over. One time, our mail carrier left a note to one of them telling them to empty their mailbox. With most bills and important documents landing in our inbox instead of the mailbox, they might not think to check it.

Mail volume has seen a significant dip over the years. While older people rely on their mailboxes for bills and documents, younger ones have made everything digital.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.