Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Baby Boomers Have Different Ideas Of What Good Work Ethic Looks Like

Some managers are finding it difficult to handle a multigenerational workforce. That’s because each generation has been through different things that shape what they believe.

This disagreement is easiest to see in how they think about a good work ethic. Some gens always put their job first, while others care more about work-life balance. They're rarely on the same page.

Each generation has its own work ethic that’s influenced by the balance they want in their lives.

Since they don’t agree (surprise, surprise), the different generations are often at odds with each other. Each one believes they’re right and everyone else is doing it wrong. Really, they just have different priorities.

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Boomers think the only way to have a good work ethic is to give all they have to their careers.

As the oldest generation in the workforce, boomers have a traditional view of how dedicated they should be to their jobs. They’re known for their strong work ethic, although that doesn’t necessarily mean their idea of a good work ethic is better than everyone else’s.

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For boomers, a good work ethic means devoting a large portion of their time and energy to their careers. They never shy away from working long hours when they know it’s what’s needed to get the job done. Work-life balance isn’t something that they concern themselves with.

This generation has the mentality that they have something to prove. If they show up for their employers, they think they’ll get good things from them in return. Work ethic is like a contract that determines success for them.

Gen X believes in doing their jobs well without letting it take over their lives.

What Gen X believes about work ethic is heavily influenced by their childhoods. Their workaholic parents left them at home to take care of themselves, which gave them a sense of independence.

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Now, they appreciate having control over their work. They know how to get the job done well without constant supervision, so they really just want to be left alone to do their thing. Gen X is at their best when they’re trusted to do what’s needed without being micromanaged.

They also value work-life balance much more than boomers, which comes from watching their parents live without it. Giving up their lives for a company they feel no loyalty to seems pointless. Gen X wants to get their work done and get out without any complications.

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Millennials expect to show up with a strong work ethic and be rewarded for it.

It would be wrong to call millennials self-centered, although many people do. The truth is they think about their careers as part of their own journeys.

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Like boomers, millennials think of good work ethic as a contract. But instead of success, their version brings the benefits they want from their jobs. They place a high priority on flexibility that supports the lifestyle they want for themselves.

They’re also team players who enjoy doing work that matters. Millennials do their best work when they know there’s a bigger purpose. This is an important part of their work ethic because it affects when they feel most motivated to work hard.

Gen Z prioritizes work-life balance the most, but that doesn’t mean they don’t know what a good work ethic looks like.

The youngest generation in the workforce has been accused of doing a whole lot of nothing on the job. In reality, they want to feel engaged by their jobs and co-workers, and they just don’t.

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Contrary to popular belief, Gen Z cares a lot, evidenced by their willingness to leave a job that doesn’t feel meaningful. But they refuse to burn themselves out while working, so they think a company that offers flexibility is doing the bare minimum.

Older generations see these expectations as signs of entitlement, but they just have a different approach. Gen Z is made up of hard workers who believe a good work ethic doesn’t mean they have to live to work instead of work to live.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.