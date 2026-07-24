Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers Have Completely Different Ideas Of What A Vacation Looks Like

Much like work-life balance and personal milestones, every generation has a completely different idea of what a vacation looks and feels like.

With varied priorities and at different seasons in their lives, Gen Xers and boomers want to spend their time off a certain way, especially when compared to millennials and Gen Zers. Whether it's picking a destination or budgeting for a trip, it's just one more thing that differentiates younger generations from older ones.

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Each generation has a completely different idea of what a vacation looks like

Gen Z sees vacations as a lifestyle versus an anticipated annual trip

For many young people, investing in experiences is part of daily life. Planning a trip is a casual way to spend a weekend if they have the resources.

With so many Gen Zers opting out of saving for bigger life milestones, like homeownership or settling down, many prefer to make vacationing a lifestyle, not a big annual occasion.

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Even in their daily lives, micro-experiences are what Gen Zers prefer to spend their money on. They have no problem spending on luxuries like premium coffee or restaurant dates with friends, rather than going big on one long trip.

Instead of material investments, they want experiences and memories. For them, vacations are a way for them to have new adventures and express themselves, putting their overall life quality first.

Millennials find it easy to take time off for fun, casual vacations

With a strong commitment to work-life balance, millennials are more comfortable taking casual trips more often throughout the year, as opposed to one long vacation.

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Considering mental well-being is a huge part of why they use their vacation time, and even their sick time, they're not afraid to schedule a few PTO days here and there.

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When they plan a trip or go on a vacation, they look for cool rentals and travel with their friends. They lean into experiences they might not get at home, instead of enjoying comfort and predictability like older generations.

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They spend much of their time researching the best places to travel to, and often rely on social media to make a decision. Additionally, millennials will often plan trips based around their wellness, or turning a business trip into a mini-getaway.

For Gen Xers, vacations are rooted in rest and relaxation

With Gen Xers, they're often planning annual family-oriented vacations, so it's a different kind of expense. Younger generations may prefer more casual activities, but this generation prefers to spend on safety and comfort.

They might travel less, but they often spend more on these bigger trips. It's a once-per-year event for them, and they take the time to scour reviews and forums to pick the best location and lodging.

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While younger generations appreciate flexibility for work as an excuse to travel more often and work from new locations, Gen Xers want to be fully immersed in their experience.

They see vacations as a full escape from work responsibilities. Alongside traditions, like picking the same location with the same core group of people, it's clear Gen Xers prioritize their comfort.

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Boomers' vacations are hard-earned, and focused on quality family time and tradition

With a strong appreciation for warm weather and beach vacations, boomers enjoy the rest that comes with well-deserved time off. When they do have time off from their jobs, they disconnect from work to be fully present with their families.

Unlike younger generations who rely on social media to plan their trips, boomers tend to make use of travel agents to eliminate stress. They're also very focused on more relaxed itineraries and slowing down, whether it's a cruise or an all-inclusive resort.

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But for them, taking time off is much less casual. Yes, they might schedule longer periods of time away from work for these big vacations, but they rarely take a few days off casually.

Their ideas of company loyalty are a stark contrast to the work-life boundaries that Gen Zers prioritize, and most don't even use all the time they're entitled to every year.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.