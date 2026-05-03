Gen-Z New Hire Skipped 8 AM Meeting For A Workout And People Can’t Agree If He’s Wrong Or Not

The hosts of the "Demoted" podcast recently discussed an issue that brought up both sides of a common workplace debate: How much time we owe our employers, and if we should work outside of set hours.

Through a deep review of the comments, the debate really comes down to boundaries and whether setting them at your job makes you a less committed employee or a smarter one. For the older generations, showing up early and staying late has long been tied to work ethic. For the younger individuals in the workforce, however, they see this approach as less like dedication and more like a trap.

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"No matter what profession you're in, to avoid burnout, it is necessary to set and maintain personal boundaries," hypnotherapist Michele Molitor explained. What this controversial topic accomplished was a long-overdue conversation about when work should end, and life should begin.

A Gen-Z new hire skipped an 8 am meeting for a workout, and people can't agree if he's wrong or not

Natalie Marie and Ross Pomerantz, the podcast hosts, read a submission they received from a worker, saying, “When asked to come in for an 8 a.m. meeting, my Gen-Z new hire said, ‘Ugh, sorry, can’t make it. I have a workout class.’ Should this be allowed?” Both Marie and Pomerantz took a hardline stance against the Gen-Zer’s approach to the 8 a.m. meeting versus workout debacle.

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Pomerantz explained, “My visceral reaction was, ‘Are you [expletive] kidding me?’ Like, my hand’s shaking and it’s not from the caffeine.” Marie articulated her hot take, which was, “You just started this job, I don’t give a flying [expletive] about your workout class.” She then proceeded to shame the Gen-Zer for going to an 8 a.m. workout class at all, saying, “An 8 a.m. workout class is too late. Workout at 6, maybe 7.”

Unsolicited opinions on workout schedules aside, Marie’s point does have some merit, at least in terms of how work has been framed in the US.

We’re taught that we should always meet our work’s expectations, yet what does that mean if they expect us to show up for tasks outside our set schedule, that we’re not being outright compensated for? The Gen-Zer brings up a valid point.

Their time outside work hours is their time. Should they be expected to show up to a meeting? A man who goes by the name Alexandre Evidente stitched the "Demoted" podcast’s original post, which has since been removed, to offer his satirical take on how he sees the Gen-Zers’ approach to work-life balance.

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In his posts, Evidente noted that “the working hours for this position [are] between 9 and 5 p.m. Eastern time… I have commitments outside of work. I go to the gym. I work out because I care about my health.”

He used humor to make fun of the Gen-Zers, making them seem vapid, as though they care more about themselves than their job.

Yet his skit also worked to bring up the alternate perspective: Why is this Gen-Zer getting so maligned for prioritizing their own needs?

If the corporate world is serious about work-life balance, then they should take claims like the Gen-Zer and the workout class seriously.

The "Demoted" podcast hosts’ reaction to the letter got an extreme amount of backlash, which led to Marie explaining their decision to take the post down. She also gave more context for the letter they received, which she described as “a listener-submitted story from someone who works in consulting.”

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She posted a screenshot of the email with the “original context” that was given, noting, “This is a meeting that happens quarterly that they can include all of their international team members on. It’s just something that’s part of the team ethos, and I guess it’s communicated to all new hires before they sign.”

“Just to be clear: If you’re not getting paid to work before 9 a.m., you do not have to work before 9 a.m.,” she exclaimed. “I do not condone that in the slightest.”

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Could Gen-Z's approach to work-life balance actually benefit all of us?

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Gen-Z takes an alternate approach to work than what our culture has taught us to do. Marriage and family therapist Lianne Avila argued that protecting your own time is always the sustainable option. "Burnout from working too much and ignoring your own needs makes you inefficient. When you learn how to take care of yourself before others, you are actually more efficient," she explains.

They refuse to live to work, and their time is valuable to them. And honestly, they have the right idea, especially in an economy where we’re working harder than ever and still can’t afford to meet our basic needs.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture analysis, and all things to do with the entertainment industry.