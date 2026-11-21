Working from home in your sweatpants sounds like a universal dream, especially for younger workers who grew up online. After all, most people are already heading into physical offices far less than they used to.

But when you break down remote work preferences by age, the data tells a completely unexpected story. Instead of Gen Z leading the work-from-home charge, they're actually the least interested in being fully remote while Baby Boomers are embracing it more than anyone else.

Advertisement

Boomers want remote work the most because the flexibility allows them to work longer

While people believe that Gen Zers are the biggest supporters of nontraditional work structures, an HR Dive survey found that it's actually boomers who are more likely to want flexible, remote work.

A lot of them have based their purpose around work. And as they get older and deal with the inevitability of retirement, that life change can feel daunting.

Lucigerma | Shutterstock

Advertisement

But when remote work is an option, boomers work a lot longer than they might be able to in a traditional in-person office. It supports the collective boomer goal, as a study from the Pew Research Center explains, that they'll continue to work far past the age of 65.

Yes, for some, it's out of survival due to rising prices and a retirement account that's looking bleak. But some really are just driven by the meaning that work and company loyalty bring to their daily lives, and they're looking for more flexibility to appreciate it.

Gen X appreciates having the option of working from home, but fears losing purpose and connection

As a study from the Journal of Open Innovation explains, Gen Xers tend to have more of a "live to work" mentality around their careers than younger generations, who consistently "work to live."

Advertisement

To them, building trust and purpose in the workplace is more important than having more personal time to spend doing other things. It's usually because of how much they were taught to aspire to a good work ethic.

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

They care deeply about the interactions and conversations that happen face-to-face. And even if they would appreciate having one or two work-from-home days a week, it's from a productivity standpoint, not a work-life balance one.

Advertisement

They're not completely against it. With the generational bridge between younger and older peers in the workplace, they might even want a more flexible standard as leaders to appeal to everyone.

Despite the distractions of working from home, millennials yearn for the rewards of a work-life balance

A Deloitte Global Millennial Survey found that at least two-thirds of millennials believe that more remote work allows them to create a better work-life balance.

As one of their biggest priorities at work, anything that helps reassert those boundaries to protect their time and well-being is worth advocating for.

Advertisement

Jelena Zelen | Shutterstock

Many young people, but especially millennials, also report feeling completely overwhelmed by stress. While there are personal life changes to blame, a rigid work schedule and being overworked in their careers also leads to burnout.

For people with families, working from home might be more distracting and burdensome, especially for mothers already taking on the majority of the burden in their homes. But for millennials, it's flexibility they appreciate greatly.

Advertisement

Gen Z is less interested in working remotely, with connection and career growth on their minds

Ironically enough, Gen Zers are the least likely to support fully remote workplace dynamics, according to a 2025 Gallup survey.

Yes, work-life balance is a top priority for them, but they're also yearning for community and belonging in ways that older generations automatically had at work.

Contributor Nin2530 | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Now that third spaces are slowly dwindling away and Gen Zers are feeling disconnected from everyone, work might be the one place where they feel most connected with other humans. On top of all the benefits of social connection that a hybrid or in-person office offers, Gen Zers are also looking to learn.

They're in the early stages of their careers where advancement and growth are top of mind. If they're not around co-workers and peers who can pass along skills and knowledge, they'll end up feeling stuck in the career progression they yearn for.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.