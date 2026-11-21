As a generation on the cusp, Millennials experience life as a balancing act. They watched their parents (and maybe even older siblings) achieve the American Dream, but it feels out-of-reach for them. As the Urban Institutes explains, home ownership rates for millennials was several points lower than Gen X and baby boomers.

This is just one of the things that stresses out the millennial generation that others don't think are a big deal. However, if the older generations stopped and thought about them, they'd understand why they're so serious.

Millennials experience 9 daily stresses that baby boomers and Gen-X just don't take seriously:

1. Being exploited for their labor

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Millennials complain about the long hours they work, but that doesn't bother other generations at all. As of 2025, Millennials make up 75% of the global workforce, which means their complaints about being overworked are louder than ever. Older generations often dismiss these concerns without realizing how much worse it is today.

Boomers were the OG over-workers. Their professional outlook was defined by their company loyalty and the idea that success takes serious sacrifice. However, baby boomers often worked classic 9-to-5 jobs, clocked out or left the office, and were present with their spouse or families after. Today, people work non-stop from home and the office.

While Millennials struggle to set boundaries at their jobs, Gen-Z are experts in doing the job they're paid for. They don't make their job into their whole personality. They refuse to accept the mindset that they should overcommit to their jobs, at all. As much as Millennials might not want to admit it, the way Gen-Z is redefining the workplace would benefit every generation.

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2. Curating the perfect social media feed

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Curating the right aesthetic on Instagram is something Millennials stress over that baby boomers genuinely cannot relate to. Facebook is the Boomer social media platform of choice, and they just sign on and share their opinions online with true abandon. They don't care if the photos look good or if the overall aesthetic is appealing.

Millennials are committed to finding the right filter and posting the most perfect photo of their family standing in a pumpkin patch in matching sweaters. They still feel intense pressure to share photos that make their lives look perfect and to say the right thing.

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3. The crazy cost of going to restaurants

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For Millennials, brunch is the best meal of the day, but their Sunday tradition isn't as affordable as it once was. They complain about how expensive brunch is, which makes older generations roll their eyes. Boomers have enough disposable income to pay an exorbitant amount of money for scrambled eggs, and Gen X thinks brunch is no big deal, in general.

Restaurant costs have gone up due to a variety of factors. Ingredients are more expensive because of inflation and supply chain issues. The cost of labor has increased, as well as the cost of commercial rent. Food & Wine Magazine, the authority on the subject of dining, reports that dining out no longer feels worth it to Americans.

But Millennials see brunch as their birthright. They want pitchers of mimosas and locally-sourced bacon. They want to eat waffles with their friends, and they don't want high prices to stop them. Gen X thinks they should just stay home and baby boomers think they're exaggering anyway.

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4. Student loan debt

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Millennials complain about their crushing student loan debt, which doesn't bother other generations in the same way. Unlike Gen-Z, who challenge the idea that they need to go to college, Millennials really bought into the outdated idea that a college degree guaranteed their success. Now, they're paying the cost for their misguided beliefs.

According to the Education Data Initiative, Millennials carry 46% of the total student loan debt in the U.S., with Gen-X following close behind, holding 35% of the total debt. Boomers have 14% of student debt, but their overall costs compared to income was dramatically less when they were in college.

Millennials were told they needed college to succeed and were pushed by boomer parents to go to the best one they could attend, but that hasn't always paid off for them in the end.

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5. Not being a homeowner

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Millennials were just getting their footing as young adults when the housing market crashed, which set them back on their journey to owning a home. Now, it's one of the things Millennials complain about that don't bother other generations at all.

Millennials complain about getting shut out from being homeowners, which they fully expected to become. Boomers had a much easier time buying homes, back in their younger years. Gen-Z doesn't really want to get locked into buying a house and they're fine with renting for now.

Yet the tides seem to be shifting for Millennials who still dream of owning a home. A 2024 report from the National Association of Realtors revealed that Millennials made up the largest portion of home buyers for the year. Even though Millennials complain about the cost of buying a home, data shows they're still diving into the housing market at a fairly high rate.

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6. Feeling stressed out

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According to the 2024 Deloitte Gen-Z and Millennial Survey, Millennials have high stress rates, as 35% said they always feel stressed out. One-third of people surveyed said their jobs and the lack of work-life balance directly impacted how stressed they feel.

Boomers accepted work stress as unavoidable, declaring that "It's called work for a reason" to anyone who would listen. The difference in their work-life balance is their schedules. Millennials are, essentially, always on the clock. As mentioned above, the phone keeps them attached to their boss 24/7 and the changing structure of the workday means they're working many more hours than their parents and grandparents did.

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7. Not being able to afford special events like concerts

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Millennials are known for spending money on experiences instead of things, but now, these go-to experiences have become totally unaffordable for them.

The high cost of plane tickets due to increasing oil prices has made traveling even more expensive than it usually is. Concerts and movies cost way more than they used to, often due to the resale industry that uses computers to snatch up as many tickets they can and then increase the price up to 10x when reselling. GQ even called this "The Great Ticket Crisis".

Even going to the gym is expensive, as a gym membership has essentially turned into a luxury purchase. A single yoga class these days runs $25 to $40 these days in many places!

Boomers aren't bothered by the high cost of entertainment because they have the money to cover it. Even more importantly, they attended plenty of fun events and had many experiences when they were young, so they're not as interested today. They often forget how important these adventures and experiences are to younger adults.

Millennials remember a time when seeing their favorite band in concert didn't cost as much as a mortgage payment or two months of rent, which is why they complain so much about expensive events now.

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8. The high cost of having kids

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Of all the things Millennials complain about, the high cost of having kids is a very valid one. For many Millennials, affordability is a major factor in making the decision to have kids or not. A lot of Millennials are childfree by design, because having a baby is out of their budget.

According to one financial report, the average annual living cost of a two-adult household without kids is $55,166. But if those adults have just one kid, their living cost goes up to $77,469. Boomers don't have to care about the cost of kids, because their kids are already adults. Gen-X is less bothered by it, because their kids are on the older side, too.

Back in baby boomer era, it was a given you'd have kids once you were married and society was structured in such a way that raising them wasn't going to be financially impossible. It's important for these older adults to understand that it's just not the same now.

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9. Getting older

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While it's not an especially unique complaint, Millennials complain about getting older, which other generations aren't as bothered by.

Boomers have made their peace with older age and the inevitable passing of time and in the USA they have a very successful Medicare system that supports their medical care. But Millennials are only just now starting to face a midlife crisis, and it isn't easy for them. After all, they have less retirement money and almost never are offered pensions or retirement accounts for their future security. They face a future where Medicare may be de-funded and life in general feels very insecure.

Before baby boomers and Gen X dismiss these feelings, it's important to remember that Millennials are adults in a different era. A little compassion and understanding will go a long way.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.