Whether they’re going into high school or going into the workforce, Gen-Z is united in their self-perception as change-makers. They can clearly see the inequalities built into this world, which is just one of the reasons Gen-Z rejects how older generations live their lives.

While millennials and Gen-X tended to follow a similar path as that of their baby boomer parents, Gen-Z is pushing against those traditions in an effort to define their own life journey.

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11 ways baby boomers live their lives that Gen-Z now almost completely rejects:

1. Baby boomers prioritize productivity over mental health

Older generations were raised with a 'toughen up' mentality. They carried a stigma against therapy, so they avoided the difficult labor involved in being emotionally aware and available. Gen-Z is way more connected with their feelings than older generations were. They actively reject the idea that going to therapy means something is wrong with them.

Gen-Z sees therapy as an avenue to know themselves on a deeper level. They want to break generational trauma and build up their emotional intelligence, because being in touch with their inner world allows them to enter the world in a mindful way.

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The APA's 2023 Stress In America Survey found that Gen-Z feels more stress than older generations. Clinical psychologist Chelsea Dudley shared that some of Gen-Z’s stress stems from common transitions, like managing their own finances and making decisions about their careers. Yet they’re also living in a different version of the world than the one older generations grew up in.

“I believe something is different about what 20- to 30-year-olds are dealing with right now,” Dr. Dudley said. Gen-Z understands that therapy is a tool for emotional resilience. They’re pushing themselves to grow and they’re learning how to show up for themselves, which is a true gift.

2. Gen-Z generally cares less about aquiring material markers of success

Older generations bought into the idea of the American Dream: work hard and you’ll be successful. Yet Boomers were the only ones to truly collect on that promise, which is another reason why Gen-Z rejects how older generations live their lives. They’re not chasing after a house in the suburbs with a two-car garage and a lawn to mow. Gen-Z cares more about experiences than material possessions. They’d rather collect memories than anything else.

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GWI, a global consumer research platform, 34% of Gen-Z who made a New Year’s resolution said they wanted to travel more. It seems like they’re putting their money into manifesting those dreams. Between 2020 and 2024, international travel plans increased by 17%.

Gen-Z wants to see the world, but they want to do it in a way that aligns with their values. In keeping with their quest for authenticity, Gen-Z wants photo-ready landscapes and cultural activities off the beaten path.

3. Baby boomers prioritized higher education while Gen-Z often rejects it

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Unlike Gen-X and Millennials, Gen-Z rejects going to college as the only way to be successful. They’ve watched older generations sink under the weight of student loan debt, and they’re forging a different path.

Many members of Gen-Z are foregoing college and getting trained for blue collar jobs instead. The ADP Research Institute found that blue collar employment rates between 2019 and 2024 rose faster for workers in their early 20s than older workers.

Gen-Z is pushing back against the narrow-minded idea that their life trajectory needs to move in a straight line. They know that learning is a lifelong process, and it’s not limited to a college campus.

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4. Gen-Z rejects the idea that hard work will bring about security

Gen-Z rejects the hustle culture that Millennials devoted themselves to. They don’t want to be a “girl boss” or climb the corporate ladder. They don’t want stress, they want a softer life. While older generations took on a “live to work” mentality, Gen-Z aims for way more work-life balance.

Gen-Z is reshaping societal expectations around work culture. They want “lazy girl” jobs that they can leave at the office door once the clock strikes 5pm. They’re setting stricter boundaries around their work, so that they can commit to things they’re actually passionate about. In the next five years, Gen-Z will make up 30% of the workforce. They’ll be the ones influencing company trends and changing the way work fits into their lives.

5. Baby boomers often rejected vulnerability while Gen-Z embraces it

Older generations criticize Gen-Z for being “too soft,” yet in doing so, they overlook how powerful it is for Gen-Z to fully embrace vulnerability. Gen-Z gets put down for being “the strawberry generation,” because they’re easily sensitive and easily bruised, but the truth is, their vulnerability is an asset.

They’re committed to leveling up their emotional intelligence. They want to talk about their feelings because they know that opening up and sharing true intimacy is the only way to make their relationships stronger. Gen-Z sees emotional availability as a guiding force, unlike older generations, who saw it as a display of weakness.

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6. Gen-Z refuses to enforce traditional gender roles that defined baby boomers

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When it comes to gender identity and expression, Gen-Z rejects how rigid older generations can be. They’re smashing the patriarchy and advocating for gender fluidity more than any generation before them.

A Pew Research Center survey found that Gen-Z is more conversant with gender fluidity than older generations, and 35% of Gen-Z reported personally knowing someone who uses gender-neutral pronouns, while only 12% of Boomers reported the same.

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Gen-Z also believes in inclusivity and representation in a tangible way. Over half of Gen-Z said that official forms should have more than the two traditional categories of “man” or “woman” for gender identification. Half of Gen-Z believe that American society “isn’t accepting enough” of nonbinary people.

7. Gen-Z turns inward for signs of success, not to standard markers

Older generations like to complain that Gen-Z doesn’t want to work, but they’re missing the message. Gen-Z does want to work, they’re just redefining the space work takes up in their lives. The 2024 Voices of Gen-Z Survey revealed that Gen-Z has a different idea of what it means to live a great life.

They define a ‘great life’ as being happy, living comfortably, and staying close with their friends and family. Instead of seeking wealth, Gen-Z makes living a comfortable life their top priority. They want to be in a supportive work environment, one where they can follow their passions and be paid a living wage. Gen-Z is less focused on making enough money to buy a house and more focused on the less tangible things, like relationships, happiness, and their sense of fulfillment.

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8. Baby boomers were loyal to employers while Gen-Z job-hops

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Gen-Z rejects the idea that they should stay in a job that isn’t serving them. Older generations emphasized the value of company loyalty, but Gen-Z doesn’t have access to the kind of career longevity that older generations had. The economy isn’t as steady as it was back then, which makes the job market less secure. It’s unrealistic for Gen-Z to expect to keep their job for the next 50 years like Boomers did.

They have no problem walking away from a job that doesn’t align with their values. They put their mental health and overall well-being over everything else, including a toxic job. For Gen-Z, job hopping isn’t a reflection of their work ethic, rather, it’s a way to build skills and get a higher paycheck.

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9. Baby boomers maintain society's status quo while Gen-Z shakes it up

Older generations like to drag Gen-Z for being “too woke,” but they’re committed to calling out injustice when they see it, which includes speaking truth to power. While many older people maintain that talking about politics isn’t polite, Gen-Z doesn’t shy away from uncomfortable conversations just because they’re uncomfortable.

Gen-Z doesn’t accept outdated ideas for tradition's sake. They know that genuine change can only come from challenging the status quo, which is one of the key reasons they reject how older generations live their lives.

10. Baby boomers were raised to fight for individual success and Gen-Z is more collaborative

Gen-Z has a more collaborative mentality than older generations. They believe in sharing knowledge, especially on digital platforms. They believe that information should be accessible to everyone, so they take an active stand against gatekeeping, unlike previous generations.

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A survey from the Berkeley Institute for Young Americans explained that Gen-Z are more egalitarian and less individualistic than the generations that came before them. The researchers noted that individualism as a value was rated highest amongst older generations, with the Silent Generation and Baby Boomers leading the trend.

Gen-Z rejects the scarcity mentality that shaped other generations. They know that collective growth is so much more valuable that pushing other people down to get ahead.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.