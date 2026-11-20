The idea that children might be entitled to something from their parents is a hot topic. For example, Pew Research Center data shows that different age groups feel very differently about parents saving money that will go to their kids one day.

Each generation has experienced its own set of societal expectations and economic circumstances. Some think parents should give their adult children a lot, while others think that’s a terrible idea.

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What people are entitled to from their parents looks very different depending on the decade you were born.

The boomers born in the 1960s are a responsible generation that expects people to get on with their lives after they turn 18. Every generation since then has softened its stance on parents helping their children because of the changes they’ve seen.

People born in the 1960s think that once their children become adults, they’ve already given them everything they need.

Meeting big milestones pretty early was a priority for 1960s kids. Research from the Stanford Center on Longevity shows they’re the most likely to think that people should get married by the time they turn 27 and buy a house just a year later.

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Those expectations have had a big effect on their parenting style. Since this group became independent so early, they don’t see why their kids shouldn’t be able to do the same.

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Data from the Society of Actuaries shows only 25% of late boomers think parents should put their own financial security at risk to help their adult children. They think that offering help with money just isn’t the right thing to do unless it’s totally necessary.

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People from the 60s tend to think their job as parents is done after they raise their kids. If they set their kids up for success, there’s no reason they shouldn’t be able to reach it. Instead, they expect gratitude for all of the sacrifices they made when their children were young.

People born in the 1970s want to help their adult children even though it’s hard for them to do that.

The 1970s approach to parenting was pretty different than the previous decade. Psychologist Holly Schiff, PsyD, explained that after their own parents were pretty hands-off, these Gen Xers went in the opposite direction and became overly involved helicopter parents.

This means they’re more open to helping their kids out, both financially and emotionally. But as members of the sandwich generation who are trying to take care of their elderly parents and kids, it’s not easy for them to do so.

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According to health services and policy researcher Lianlian Lei, “The multiple roles create a significant burden on the mental, emotional, and financial health of sandwich generation caregivers and families, especially for women who historically share more caregiving and parenting responsibilities.”

Still, those born in the 70s are doing what they can. 80% said they felt like parents should help their adult children out with money, per BMO Financial Group. They’re definitely more open to providing support.

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People born in the 1980s feel like parents should give their children financial and emotional support when they need it.

This group came of age right when the Great Recession hit, which changed everything for them. Generational researcher Jason Dorsey bluntly said, “It really does set you back in a meaningful way.”

The economy 1980s kids inherited was very different from the one their parents were used to, and they expected them to understand that. At 84%, they believe most strongly that parents should help their kids financially, according to BMO’s data.

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Folks born in the 80s think parents owe their adult children more than just financial support, though. The National Alliance on Mental Illness praised them for being the first generation to open up about mental health and ask for more support.

They don’t want their parents to just send them a check in the mail when they know they could offer further guidance. Really, they just want to know their parents are there for them, no matter how old they are.

People born in the 1990s don’t think there’s very much that children aren’t entitled to from their parents.

Although some people born in this decade are still finding their footing as adults, the economy hasn’t improved much for them. In a Bank of America survey, 53% of them said the cost of living crisis has held them back from financial success.

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At this point, 90s kids are basically depending on help from their parents. John Burns Research and Consulting found that a record number of young adults are still living at home to save money. The traditional milestones that boomers appreciated are nothing more than a dream to them.

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The interesting thing is they have a pretty different opinion on parenting in general. While older folks thought it was parents’ job to prepare their kids for adulthood, this generation sees it as a job that never ends.

They would think that parents who refuse to help their kids because of their age are the irresponsible ones, not the other way around. In their eyes, they shouldn’t have started a family if they weren’t up to the task of supporting them.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.