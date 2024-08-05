Employee Notices Gen Z Co-Workers Say ‘I Love You’ Instead Of ‘Goodbye’ When Leaving Meetings

While Gen Z has been commended for leading the charge against toxic corporate culture, they still might have a bit more to learn.

In an advice column for Inc. Magazine, an unnamed employee shared that he's noticed a peculiar quirk that some of the Gen Zers have before leaving a meeting.

They noticed that Gen Z co-workers say 'I love you' instead of 'goodbye' when leaving meetings.

"I've noticed lately that our newer hires are saying 'I love you' to each other as official farewells (in place of 'goodbye') even for minor things like leaving meetings," the unnamed employee began. "The first time it happened, I thought it was a one-off between friends, but now I am hearing it increasingly often, even across genders."

During a recent interaction, they overheard a junior co-worker thank a company partner who had helped him out on a project, and the younger employee started the exchange off by saying that he "loves" the company partner and really appreciated all of the help.

insta_photos | Shutterstock

They pointed out that it just seems incredibly "weird" that Gen Zers are so comfortable throwing around "I love yous," especially in a professional environment.

They questioned if they were out of touch, but pointed out that they all work in accounting, which is a "somewhat conservative field," and no one else that they work with, apart from their Gen Z co-workers, are people who tend to be free-spirited.

"Is this normal and/or expected now? Has someone been coaching college students to say 'I love you' to bolster sincerity in the workplace? (It's only the younger folks I'm hearing it from)."

In response, columnist Alison Green agreed that this employee isn't out of touch, and it is, in fact, a bit weird that younger generations are acting like that.

Not only does that phrase not belong in the office, but it could also make others uncomfortable.

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

"I'm not surprised it's mainly younger people doing it — it sounds very much like they just haven't picked up on what's fine for school and friends but not for work," Green suggested.

"Ideally, someone senior to them in your company would let them know that it's great that they have warm feelings toward colleagues, but they should stop the love declarations, which aren't generally done at work."

This type of behavior from Gen Z co-workers may contribute to the fact that many young people aren't getting hired because employers feel they lack the professionalism required for the corporate world.

Employers and hiring managers tend to steer clear of Gen Z job seekers.

In a survey from ResumeBuilder, managers filling entry-level positions report some hesitation on the Generation Z front. Thirty-one percent of the 782 people surveyed said they avoid hiring Gen Z in favor of older workers, and 30% said they’ve had to fire a Gen Z worker within a month of their start date.

Nearly all respondents (94%) reported a Gen Z candidate acting inappropriately during an interview by either asking for too much money, not having good communication skills, not being engaged, dressing inappropriately, and falling short on eye contact. "

Unlike previous generations, Gen Z faced unique challenges in acquiring foundational workplace skills because of COVID-19,” ResumeBuilder’s Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller said in the survey.

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

She continued, "This departure from the traditional in-person learning environment impacted their ability to hone crucial skills, such as effective communication, handling constructive criticism, and observing others to build their professional acumen. Consequently, some managers may lean towards hiring individuals who have already demonstrated their proficiency in seamlessly integrating into a workplace culture."

While Gen Zers, for the most part, tend to advocate for better workplace conditions, being paid fairly, and tend to job hop if they're somewhere that isn't meeting their needs, they're also valid criticisms for how they handle certain workplace situations, including saying "I love you" as freely as they do in and around the office.

There's nothing wrong with showing appreciation to co-workers, especially if they've helped you out with a tough project or another issue, but there are ways to show that gratitude without making someone else feel uncomfortable.

It may not be Gen Zers' intention to ever create awkward or confusing moments around the workplace, but there are definitely certain things that are simply reserved for friends, families, and other loved ones — and not co-workers or bosses.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.