With a widening generational gap and resentment running untampered across many age groups, according to licensed Gen X counselor Janet Martinez, it’s not entirely surprising that there are Gen X habits people make fun of that are actually good for you. From sleep patterns to eating, it could be time for their older baby boomer counterparts and Gen Z kids to adopt some of their harshly criticized habits.

Here are 10 Gen X habits people make fun of that are actually good for you:

1. Streaming nostalgic TV shows

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock.com

While it’s likely criticized amongst generations in a household, with Gen Z kids loathing their dad’s reruns or nostalgic old movies, Gen X is more likely to watch shows that spark a sense of nostalgia on streaming services, according to a study from Media Culture.

Luckily for them, and anyone else who adopts one of these Gen X habits people make fun of that are actually good for you, a study published by the Frontiers in Psychology journal argues that nostalgia can directly combat unhappiness and loneliness. Gen Xers are doing themselves a favor by reaffirming our sense of meaning and sparking social belonging by chasing nostalgic media.

Advertisement

2. Using Facebook

insta_photos | Shutterstock.com

According to a survey by Statistica, Gen Xers are the main demographic on platforms like Facebook that younger generations might loathe compared to feed-driven and curated algorithms like those on TikTok and Instagram.

At large, older generations use social media almost exclusively for social connection and communication with other people, sparking a sense of belonging that trends, consumerism, and a spread of toxic ideas for younger generations with different social media habits can overshadow.

Of course, this social connection online can spark a sleuth of benefits for Gen X, according to a study published in the Acta Psychologica journal, as they build communities with like-minded people and stay in touch with other important people.

Advertisement

3. Listening to the radio

Fast-stock | Shutterstock.com

While younger generations might opt for Bluetooth or streaming apps in the car, Gen Xers are much more likely to use the radio when driving, according to surveys by The Lacek Group. Even 41% of Gen X respondents report listening to the radio daily.

Of course, a study published by i-Perception argues that music can improve concentration, focus, and tempo for drivers who consistently listen to the radio.

Advertisement

4. Only eating at home

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock.com

While they might splurge from time to time on a restaurant or a fast food endeavor, Gen Xers are much more likely to eat at home compared to other generations, according to a survey conducted by IFT. With the importance of family traditions, wholesomeness, connection, and affordability, there’s more than one benefit for other generations who pick up on this habit.

In fact, some people suggest that other generations looking to adopt this Gen X habit can save more than $1500 a year simply by cutting out one fast food meal a week—especially for households with four or more people.

Advertisement

5. Calling people, rather than texting

Ground Picture | Shutterstock.com

Gen Xers are much more likely to pick up the phone and call other people than to draft a text message, especially considering that text messaging is much less passive and informal for their generation than for younger people.

Luckily for Gen Xers and any other generation that prioritizes this specific habit, talking over the phone instead of texting can help reduce stress and enhance empathy in ways that are beneficial to personal and social health.

According to a study published by the Journal of Technology in Behavioral Science, they use the act of calling, rather than texting, to spark a sense of connection and belonging in their routines.

Advertisement

6. Following a strict 9 to 5 work schedule.

Kinga | Shutterstock.com

According to Piedmont researchers, sticking to a consistent and sometimes rigid schedule can be beneficial for reducing stress and sparking calming habits. This is why many Gen Xers prefer their predictable and traditional 9 to 5 work schedule.

While younger generations may challenge this traditional workplace expectation, arguing for more hybrid work and less time in the office,

Gen Xers are happy to show up, work their in-office hours, connect with their peers, and then leave—less stressed and burdened with anxiety.

Advertisement

7. Sticking to the same name brands and products

Ground Picture | Shutterstock.com

According to surveys by Statistica, Gen X is “in it for the long haul” with the brands they choose to support and the products they’re driven to buy.

This brand loyalty isn’t just impactful for building a relationship founded on trust for Gen Xers, even if it’s just to buy shampoo or a dog leash; it can also reduce anxiety, stress, and time spent looking for new products.

While other generations may be more likely to purchase in alignment with their consumerist social media habits or trends online, Gen X isn’t afraid to use and reuse their tried-and-true products repeatedly.

Advertisement

8. Not worrying about climate change

Ground Picture | Shutterstock.com

While many younger generations are incredibly concerned with increasingly unsettling climate change concerns — for valid reasons, according to the World Health Organization — older generations are not nearly as consumed by stress about our climate.

Whether it’s because they’re not constantly subject to accessibility about climate change with their unique scrolling habit or don’t find it engaging enough to discuss, Gen Xers are categorically less concerned with climate change, according to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

While it might be misguided to not care about climate change, considering the importance of action and advocacy, they’re supporting their general health and well-being in the current moment by forgoing the added stress in their routines.

By avoiding stressful scenarios and discussions, they avoid all the negative consequences associated with this anxiety, like sleep problems, health issues, and general fatigue.

Advertisement

9. Dressing up for work

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock.com

According to Newsweek investigations, Gen Z is less motivated—and comfortable with—dressing up for work, even at corporate offices and traditional workplace settings.

They’re more likely to bend “business casual” regulations and challenge traditional workwear, which can be healthy and productive. At the same time, Gen X tends to follow the conventional expectation without complaint.

Researcher and mental health expert Karen Cilli adds that prioritizing dressing up can actually improve Gen X’s self-esteem, spirit, and productivity in the workplace, sparking comfort and confidence.

Advertisement

10. Over-planning

insta_photos | Shutterstock.com

Gen X is most often known for its tendency to plan, especially when it comes to their personal lives, finances, and wealth management. According to The Advisory Group, Gen Xers are motivated by stability and the future, while other generations like Gen Z tend to live in the present moment with fewer long-term financial goals—not usually by choice but out of sheer necessity.

Not only does this give them a better shot at building up their retirement funds, adding to their savings accounts, and curating emergency funds down the road, but it also helps them relieve money stress in the present moment, which can be detrimental to their mental health and general anxiety.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.