55 Unique Nicknames For Your Best Friends

Best friends: how can anyone survive without at least one?! The most amazing thing about your friendship is all of the inside jokes you have with each other and the nicknames for best friends that reveal just how close you are.

Best friends are the people who we run to in moments of defeat, success, and most of all, when we are in need of a fun time.

I can never imagine a world where I did not have my best friend by my side!

The point of having these amazing people in our lives is more than just having someone to hang out with. They are the brothers and sisters we wish we had and that makes all the difference.

Considering some of your closest friends as family is one of the greatest feelings to have.

Of course, you guys aren't always going to see eye-to-eye, and you might disagree with some of their choices. But that is everything that comes with being a family; disagreeing but still respecting one another.

I'm sure many of you have childhood nicknames that were given to you practically on the day you were born.

Some of them, might I add, are pretty embarrassing!

Why don't we ever give our best friends a nickname?

From personal experience, I only had one high school friend who some of us referred to him by his childhood nickname.

However, even with my own best friend, who I've known since my first day of high school, I haven't figured out a nickname to give her.

Since I was 14 years old, my best friend has stuck by my side like white on rice. There has never been a single day where we have not laughed together, cried together, or shared our deepest and darkest secrets with each other.

Having someone like this in your life is something no one should take for granted. And we should honor them with a nickname that is specially made for them.

Today is your lucky day my friends! We are going to give you some exclusive lists of nicknames for best friends to give you some ideas.

Nicknames for girl best friends:

1.Babes: for the OG

2. Baby Face: we can't get enough of that face

3. Angel/Angelita: your special gift from Heaven

4. Baby Girl: she's your grown-up child

5. Boo: spooky season, who?

6. Brown Suga': her melanin is poppin'!

7. Bubbles: she has a bubbly personality (and loves champagne)

8. Candy: sweet like candy canes

9. Cookie: hard on the outside, sweet on the inside

10. Cupcake: everyone loves her!

11. Doodle Bug: for your artist bestie

12. Flower Child: peace and love, baby

13. Gumdrop: she's super irresistible

14. Honey Bunny: sweet like honey, as cute as a bunny

15. Mami: the mother figure we all need

Nicknames for boy best friends

16. Bruh: brothers for life

17. Bruv: Britain's spin on "bros"

18. Biggie: he has a lot of love to give

19. Chipmunk: he's so cute and friendly

20. Chatterbox: when will he ever stop talking?

21. Crybaby: pretty self-explanatory

22. Egghead: he knows everything and anything

23. Homie: he has your back for whatever

24. Hulk: he intimidates everyone in the room, but you know he means well

25. Heartbreaker: the ladies know his name

26. Muffin: he's fluffy in all the right places

27. Peanut: for the small friend in the group

28. Peaches: he is the sweetest

29. Sherlock: the one who thinks he knows everything

30. Yoda: he's an intellectual

Cute nicknames for best friends

31. Bud: they just get it, ya know?

32. Meme: all they do is send you memes

33. Bestie: the classic name for your best friend of all time

34. Tarzan: they love an adventure

35. Minion: they will always have your back

36. Ride or Die: this one will surely have your back, for whatever

37. Nugget: the one who always gets chicken nuggets after a night out

38. Teacup: the shortest of the group

39. Giggles: all they do is laugh

40. Bumby: their bottoms are the softest you've ever felt

41. Rainbow: they bring life and color to all your gatherings

42. Sunshine: they radiate with love

43. Cuddles: they never deny a cuddle session

44. Gem: they are diamonds in the rough

45. Munchkin: you can't stop squeezing them

46. Queen: they know how to rule the land

47. Hershey: they always carry the best snacks wherever you go

48. Star: the brightest person in your life

49. Yums: they know the best restaurants in town

50. Greasy: all they eat are burgers and fries

51. Chamber: they know all your secrets

52. Dash: they flake on your plans all the time

53. Dimples: they have the cutest dimples

54. Kiddo: the one who never grows up

55. Nemo: they're always lost

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers self-care, love and relationships, and astrology.