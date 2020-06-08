55 Unique Nicknames For Your Best Friends

Show them just how much they mean to you.
Best friends: how can anyone survive without at least one?! The most amazing thing about your friendship is all of the inside jokes you have with each other and the nicknames for best friends that reveal just how close you are.
Best friends are the people who we run to in moments of defeat, success, and most of all, when we are in need of a fun time.
I can never imagine a world where I did not have my best friend by my side!
The point of having these amazing people in our lives is more than just having someone to hang out with. They are the brothers and sisters we wish we had and that makes all the difference.
Considering some of your closest friends as family is one of the greatest feelings to have.
Of course, you guys aren't always going to see eye-to-eye, and you might disagree with some of their choices. But that is everything that comes with being a family; disagreeing but still respecting one another.
I'm sure many of you have childhood nicknames that were given to you practically on the day you were born.
Some of them, might I add, are pretty embarrassing!
Why don't we ever give our best friends a nickname?
From personal experience, I only had one high school friend who some of us referred to him by his childhood nickname.
However, even with my own best friend, who I've known since my first day of high school, I haven't figured out a nickname to give her.
Since I was 14 years old, my best friend has stuck by my side like white on rice. There has never been a single day where we have not laughed together, cried together, or shared our deepest and darkest secrets with each other.
Having someone like this in your life is something no one should take for granted. And we should honor them with a nickname that is specially made for them.
Today is your lucky day my friends! We are going to give you some exclusive lists of nicknames for best friends to give you some ideas.
Nicknames for girl best friends:
1.Babes: for the OG
2. Baby Face: we can't get enough of that face
3. Angel/Angelita: your special gift from Heaven
4. Baby Girl: she's your grown-up child
5. Boo: spooky season, who?
6. Brown Suga': her melanin is poppin'!
7. Bubbles: she has a bubbly personality (and loves champagne)
8. Candy: sweet like candy canes
9. Cookie: hard on the outside, sweet on the inside
10. Cupcake: everyone loves her!
11. Doodle Bug: for your artist bestie
12. Flower Child: peace and love, baby
13. Gumdrop: she's super irresistible
14. Honey Bunny: sweet like honey, as cute as a bunny
15. Mami: the mother figure we all need
Nicknames for boy best friends
16. Bruh: brothers for life
17. Bruv: Britain's spin on "bros"
18. Biggie: he has a lot of love to give
19. Chipmunk: he's so cute and friendly
20. Chatterbox: when will he ever stop talking?
21. Crybaby: pretty self-explanatory
22. Egghead: he knows everything and anything
23. Homie: he has your back for whatever
24. Hulk: he intimidates everyone in the room, but you know he means well
25. Heartbreaker: the ladies know his name
26. Muffin: he's fluffy in all the right places
27. Peanut: for the small friend in the group
28. Peaches: he is the sweetest
29. Sherlock: the one who thinks he knows everything
30. Yoda: he's an intellectual
Cute nicknames for best friends
31. Bud: they just get it, ya know?
32. Meme: all they do is send you memes
33. Bestie: the classic name for your best friend of all time
34. Tarzan: they love an adventure
35. Minion: they will always have your back
36. Ride or Die: this one will surely have your back, for whatever
37. Nugget: the one who always gets chicken nuggets after a night out
38. Teacup: the shortest of the group
39. Giggles: all they do is laugh
40. Bumby: their bottoms are the softest you've ever felt
41. Rainbow: they bring life and color to all your gatherings
42. Sunshine: they radiate with love
43. Cuddles: they never deny a cuddle session
44. Gem: they are diamonds in the rough
45. Munchkin: you can't stop squeezing them
46. Queen: they know how to rule the land
47. Hershey: they always carry the best snacks wherever you go
48. Star: the brightest person in your life
49. Yums: they know the best restaurants in town
50. Greasy: all they eat are burgers and fries
51. Chamber: they know all your secrets
52. Dash: they flake on your plans all the time
53. Dimples: they have the cutest dimples
54. Kiddo: the one who never grows up
55. Nemo: they're always lost
Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers self-care, love and relationships, and astrology.