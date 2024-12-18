A Group Of Friends Rescued A Christmas Tree Abandoned On The Side Of The Road — But Now The Guy Who 'Lost' It Wants It Back

We all know the tale "How The Grinch Stole Christmas," but what about how a group of young broke people stole the Christmas tree?

In this social media saga that should really be turned into its own classic holiday story, a group of friends in Michigan had their Christmas wishes fulfilled after discovering a lone tree on the side of the highway.

However, one man insists that the tree is his, and he wants it back.

Advertisement

A group of friends brought home a Christmas tree they discovered on the side of the highway.

While driving around (likely blasting Christmas tunes), an abandoned Christmas tree on the side of the highway caught the attention of a group of friends — and they did not miss out on the chance to seize an opportunity!

The group documented their journey to adopting the tree as their very own in a TikTok video, promising it they were bringing it home by hollering, “We’re coming for you!”

They pulled over and loaded up the 7-foot tree in their car. Just before getting the trunk crammed in, a tag that read “Jeff” was revealed. However, Jeff was nowhere to be found.

Advertisement

Once at home, the group hoisted the tree upstairs, filled a Christmas tree base with water, and set it up in their living room for all to admire.

The video quickly went viral, and it didn’t take long for the tree’s alleged rightful owner to come forward.

The man who claimed he ‘lost’ the tree wants the group to give it back to him.

The man who claimed to be the tree's rightful owner said the evidence was on the tag tied to the trunk. His name is Jeff, and he has responded to the group’s viral video to ask for it back.

Advertisement

“It’s a long story, but I’d like it back,” he said in a TikTok video.

He claimed that the tree means a lot to him since it is his puppy’s first Christmas with him, and he was looking forward to having the dog experience the holidays with a decorated tree in their living room.

To clear all of the speculation and prove himself as the tree’s rightful owner, Jeff even shared a photo of the receipt for the $75 purchase in a follow-up video.

Advertisement

While there have been no updates, most viewers believed that in the name of the holiday spirit, the group of friends should keep the tree.

“I would have kept the tree! Finders keepers. You left it there, Jeff,” one TikTok user commented.

“Jeff, you made these kids happy. Let them have the tree my dude,” another user wrote.

Advertisement

“You can pick it up December 26, Jeff,” another suggested.

According to the American Christmas Tree Association, the average American spends around $80 on a real Christmas tree, with prices typically ranging from $25 to $2,500 depending on the size and quality of the tree.

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

Advertisement

If you’re young and broke and you spot a free tree on the side of the road, you would likely not pass up on the chance to bring it home and save yourself a good chunk of your paycheck!

As for Jeff, think of it as the perfect gift you gave a young group of people who just wanted to decorate for Christmas.

Many people face financial or emotional hardships during this season, and acts of generosity — whether big or small — can make a significant difference in their lives.

Whether through donating to those in need, sharing time with loved ones, or allowing a group of happy strangers to adopt your lost tree, giving more during the holidays embodies the true spirit of the season!

Advertisement

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.