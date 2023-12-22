Woman Says To ‘Stay Humble’ Before Posting Pictures Of Piles Of Christmas Gifts — ‘Some Parents Can’t Afford Presents For Their Kids’

A woman has issued a PSA right before the holiday season for anyone thinking about posting photos of all the gifts they got for everyone to see.

In a TikTok video, a content creator named Francine Malbone got a bit of pushback from viewers after telling people they shouldn't feel the need to "brag" about all their Christmas gifts as not everyone has the same luxury of being able to afford an extravagant holiday.

She told people to 'stay humble' before posting pictures of piles of Christmas gifts.

In Malbone's video, she explained that before families start posting photos of all of the gifts under their Christmas trees this year, they should think about how it might affect those who are less fortunate.

"Please take into consideration that some parents have lost their jobs and don't know how they're going to feed their kids let alone buy presents for them," she wrote. "Some parents are struggling to get bills paid. Some people have lost family members and Christmas won't be the same."

Francine pointed out that there are people out there struggling to live and buying Christmas presents may be the last thing on their minds. For her, this upcoming holiday season isn't defined by the presents but rather by the loved ones she can spend time with.

"Stay humble, people," she concluded.

Despite feeling as if people would understand her opinion, many people didn't and criticized her for shaming those who wanted to enjoy Christmas. Viewers pointed out that just because there are photos of Christmas gifts under the tree on Instagram doesn't mean those same people aren't aware of the hardships others are facing.

Viewers argued that no one should be shamed for what they have either.

"This is the first Christmas my kids will be spoiled I will be posting. I grew up with nothing I’m proud of where I am now," one TikTok user shared, while another user added, "I'm in a motel and unable to buy for my kids this year. I still enjoy seeing photos. It's my struggle. Mine alone."

A third user wrote, "I've been on both sides of this. I never felt bad over what others had that I didn’t. Pictures don’t always tell the whole story either."

Celebrating the holidays looks different for everyone and that's okay.

There's nothing wrong with telling people to spread kindness and empathy this holiday season. There's also nothing wrong with choosing to focus on spending time with loved ones instead of focusing on the gift-giving aspect of Christmas. However, those who choose to partake in giving presents to their loved ones shouldn't be criticized for it.

There should never be a supposition that people who post photos of their Christmas gifts are living in blissful ignorance of the suffering of others. In fact, you have no idea what goes on behind a simple photo, or what it took for that family to get all of the elegantly wrapped presents that they want to show off on their Instagram profiles.

Amid differing opinions, empathy does go a long way, but understanding does too. If seeing photos of people's Christmas presents is a trigger for certain individuals, there's nothing wrong with simply staying off of social media for one day.

