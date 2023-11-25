Woman Says 'Angel Tree Kids' Are Allowed To Ask For Nice Things — 'They Should Ask For The Same Things Your Kids Do'

We’re all familiar with seeing angel trees during the holiday season. These special Christmas trees contain paper “ornaments” with information on what presents a child in need would like for the holiday.

People can take an ornament, purchase gifts for the child, and then deposit them back at the tree. It’s a wonderful way to get involved in a charitable cause during the holidays and bring some happiness to a child who needs it.

Often, basic necessities can be found on the wish lists that come with the tree. Things like scarves, mittens, and coats are mainstays. Some simple toys are also seen pretty frequently. Something you won’t find as often are more expensive items similar to what the average kid is asking for for Christmas.

A woman on TikTok believes that the kids who get angel tree gifts should ask for what they want, not what they need.

It’s very possible that finding anything beyond these typical basics on an angel tree wish list would lead to some confusion on the giver's part. After all, everyone is so used to seeing the essentials that anything more than that might raise eyebrows.

One TikTok user is trying to change this perspective. In what she calls an “unpopular opinion,” Jessie, known on the app as @jessabelli93, shared some interesting thoughts on what kids involved with angel trees should be able to ask for. Jessie owns a nonprofit organization herself called Sweet Potato's Closet.

“The kids that are on angel trees at like, Walmart, and that are hooked up with nonprofits with like, their Christmas wish lists that they send out into the community … those kids are allowed to ask for nice things too,” she said.

According to Jessie, kids should not have to feel like they must only ask for the essentials, and, by extension, be made to feel less than, just because they are a part of an angel tree.

Jessie offered an important reminder for the parents out there buying gifts for angel tree kids. “Those kids are allowed to ask for the same things that your kids ask for,” she stated. “Those kids go to school with your kids. I don’t know if you know that. So, they know. They know what’s out there.”

Photo: studioroman / Canva Pro

Jessie’s assertion that angel tree kids know what most kids have and want, and that it’s acceptable for them to want those same things, may not sound radical to some. But anyone who will question the validity of a wish list because it looks a little too much like their own child’s, or because they were only expecting the basics, can learn something from Jessie’s video.

Perhaps the most important point of Jessie’s argument can be summed up in two words: 'That’s normal.'

It’s completely normal for a child to want fun Christmas gifts that will make them feel like they are on par with other kids, whether those gifts are written on a traditional letter to Santa, or on an angel tree wish list.

Jessie does give people an out if they need it. “If you can’t, that’s totally okay, but it’s not okay to judge them for wanting nice things too,” she said. If you can’t afford to get those things for children, it’s fine. What’s not fine is judging them for wanting those things, whether you can afford them or not.

So, the next time you see an angel tree this holiday season, it’s wonderful to give if you can but don't put conditions on your charity. All kids should be able to ask for anything they want to make their holiday a little brighter.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.