Woman Cries Reading The Christmas List Of A ‘Forgotten Angel’ — A Senior Citizen On A Salvation Army Angel Tree

Salvation Army Angel Trees provide gifts to hundreds of thousands of children around the U.S. every holiday season. It's lesser known that they do the same for elderly people in need too.

One woman was moved to tears after discovering this fact in her local Walmart.

The woman cried when she read the Christmas list of a 'forgotten angel' — a senior citizen on a Salvation Army Angel Tree.

“I usually think it’s so tacky when people cry on this app, but I went into Walmart, and they have Angel Trees out from the Salvation Army," the woman, @noshadydays on TikTok, explained.

“This one that I have, it’s called ‘Forgotten Angel,’ and it’s a man,” she continued. “It says senior.”

The woman shared the gift suggestions, which included playing cards, a calendar, a mug, a watch, a blanket, a Bible, and a magnifying glass.

"It says, your gift will be given to a senior who was not adopted from the Salvation Army Angel Tree program,” she added in tears. "Go out and get one of these.”

The Angel Tree program has a long, rich history.

The Salvation Army began its Angel Tree program in Lynchburg, Virginia, in 1979. Two Salvation Army officers attempted to bring the organization’s famous red kettles to the local mall, but they weren’t allowed.

The mall did, however, permit the officers to use their Christmas tree display in some way that would be beneficial. With some creative thinking, the idea of the Angel Tree was born. It only grew from there.

“Found in Walmart stores, malls, companies, and corporations, Angel Trees are decorated with numbered paper Angel Tags with the first name, age, and gender of a child in need,” the Salvation Army’s The War Cry publication said. “Sponsors remove one or more tags from the tree and purchase appropriate gifts for the child or children described on the tags.”

#walmart##salvationarmy##giveback##christmas##angeltree##giftideas ♬ original sound - rescueromance @rescueromance I love the angel tree by @The Salvation Army you can find one at your participating local @@Walmartbut if you dont find one you can call your local salvation army directly and see if they have anybody to adopt. I'm thinking of setting up a gofundme so i can make sure everyone in my city is adopted. Would you guys be interested? # #fyp

Of course, in the 45 years that this program has existed, the effort has grown to also include senior citizens.

On their website, the Salvation Army states, “Once a child or senior adult has been registered and accepted as an Angel, their Christmas wish list is shared with donors in your community who purchase gifts of new clothing and toys.”

Although many don’t realize it, seniors are definitely in need.

The Census Bureau reported that 8% of adults 65 and older live in poverty. Of these adults, 63% lived alone.

"I work with seniors. They struggle. They are forgotten. It’s so sad,” one commenter wrote on @noshadydays's video.

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

"[I] worked at a nursing home. So many have NO ONE or nothing. Tried to get gifts for them. They were so thankful and crying," another user shared.

With so many seniors struggling with poverty and loneliness, contributing in any way you can, such as through an Angel Tree donation, can mean the difference between heartbreak and hope this holiday season.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.