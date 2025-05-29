Flight Attendants Let Child Sing 'Moana' Songs On Intercom During Two-Hour Orlando Tarmac Delay

Few things in this life are as bad as a long flight delay. You’ve got somewhere you need to be, but instead, you’re stuck in a confined space with a bunch of strangers. It’s easy to think that nothing could make this situation worse, but one group of passengers learned that it is possible.

When patience is already fried and knowing that flying somehow brings out the worst in humanity, it's hard to imagine that the flight crew stuck on the tarmac for a 2-hour delay thought it would brighten everyone's spirits to allow a tween girl the opportunity to flex her vocal chops by singing ON THE INTERCOM.

A preteen was allowed to sing songs from ‘Moana’ on the plane’s intercom during a flight delay.

A viral video emerged on TikTok after the account @druziroaming shared a clip of a young girl singing the song “How Far I’ll Go” from "Moana" during a long flight delay. The caption read, “When your Delta flight is delayed two hours and you circle Orlando for another two … but then a little girl sings ‘Moana’ on the crew mic and suddenly everything feels okay.”

In the video, a girl who was probably between the ages of 10 and 12 sang “How Far I’ll Go” in its entirety while standing where the crew typically makes announcements.

Unsurprisingly, there were two very different camps when it came to passengers and the general public observing. People either loved it or hated every single second of it. Now, this poor kid is caught in the crossfire of a viral debate with only one agreed-upon conclusion: Flying is not for the faint of heart.

Not everyone found the in-flight entertainment endearing.

The video was reposted to the Reddit r/Delta forum, where a passenger on the flight offered some additional insight. “They legitimately came over the PA after two hours at the gate and said, ‘We have some entertainment for you all, so and so is going to sing for us,’” they shared. “Everyone in [first class] just stared at each other in disbelief.”

Although the original video had 1.5 million likes, there were plenty of people who were equally in disbelief in the comments section. “She’s not even young enough to be acceptable to do all this,” one person argued. “Moana didn’t cross the ocean for this,” said another.

"I was on this flight," one Redditor shared. "It was from ATL to MCO. After a 11 hour flight from Europe all I wanted to do was sit quietly in first class when this whole mess started. It just kept going and going."

One person addressed the real issue when they said, “Absolutely zero hate to this girl but major side-eye to her parents … even if it were a professional singer, I do not want to be subjected to a concert without consent.”

This girl did nothing wrong, but the adults’ actions are up for debate.

This young girl didn’t do anything wrong by singing on the intercom that was given to her. What happened does call into question the actions of the adults involved, though. A woman can be seen sitting near the girl while she’s singing, who appears to have her phone out filming the whole affair. Commenters assumed this was her mother, with one saying, “The parents filming like this is her big break.”

Additionally, standing behind the girl, there appeared to be a flight attendant who was allowing the whole thing to go on. And, while it’s unclear exactly how this situation got arranged with flight attendants, they were obviously the ones who allowed her to use the intercom.

On Reddit’s r/ImTheMainCharacter forum, where the video was also shared, users noted the lack of decency coming from the girls’ parents. “Parents need to reel her in,” one person said. Another replied, “This was 100% mom’s idea.”

Unfortunately, this girl seems to be taking a lot of heat for something that wasn’t even her fault. She looks to be well past the age of an excited child who would beg to sing Disney songs on the intercom. Instead, this appears to be a situation where she felt pressure from her parents, and possibly even the flight crew, who agreed to the whole idea.

She doesn’t deserve any hate for this. She even has a pretty nice voice. Adults just put her in an unfortunate situation that she will have to deal with for the rest of her life now.

The flight attendants used the intercom in a very unsafe way.

Writing for AFAR, Dennis Green explained that the intercom is an important way for flight attendants to communicate with the pilots in the cockpit. While it’s unclear if any actual rules were violated by them allowing a girl to use it to sing a song from "Moana," it certainly seems questionable.

At the end of the day, it was only one song, and most people on board who weren't down to listen likely had headphones anyway, but like with any inconvenience when it comes to flying, the incident was polarizing. There's a little bit of blame on both sides of the aisle with this one, and unfortunately, a Disney-loving tween is getting her 15 minutes of fame in a way she likely absolutely didn't want.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.