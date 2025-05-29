Passenger Hands Flight Attendant List Of Allergy Demands, Including No Coffee Or Jet Fuel Smells

Airports and flying seem to bring out the worst in people. From passengers taking off their shoes and putting their bare feet on the seats in front of them, to people yelling at flight attendants, the stories are never-ending and only seem to get more absurd as time passes.

Joining these ridiculous stories is that of a plane passenger who gave an extensive list of allergy demands to a flight attendant. A picture of the list was posted to the subreddit "r/ImTheMainCharacter," and many online criticized the unnamed passenger for being "too much" and potentially lying to get their way.

The plane passenger handed the flight attendant a list of allergy demands, including no coffee or jet fuel smell.

In a printed document signed seat 4A, the passenger first demanded that no coffee be brewed on the flight, as they are "highly allergic" to the drink. "Even the smell can stop my breathing," they wrote.

They also insisted that there be no nuts served on the plane due to their cashew allergy. "No fragrance or chemical smells," they continued, including cologne, perfume, scented soap, and body lotion. The passenger didn't stop there, adding that they didn't want to smell any gasoline or airplane fuel, as if that's something flight attendants are able to control.

Accompanying their list of demands was another request for the flight attendant. "I also have several medications that I need to take, and as a result, drink a lot of water," they wrote. "If you could spare a large bottle from the onset of the flight, that would be greatly appreciated, this way, I don't have to constantly ask you for more water."

"Thank you for your patience and understanding in trying to make the flight as enjoyable as possible for me," they ended their note. "I appreciate you."

Many Reddit commenters criticized the passenger's entitlement.

"The 'in trying to make the flight as enjoyable for me,' while making it unenjoyable for the rest of the plane is the cherry on top of the entitled milkshake," one user wrote.

"As someone who has a ton of allergies thanks to an autoimmune disorder, I hate this person," another Redditor shared. "Allergies in general are very misunderstood, and in my personal experience, people are very rude about them. It's people like this that make it so much worse for those of us just trying to safely live our lives quietly and in peace."

"They are saying that the smell of coffee could kill them. Even if they wouldn't serve coffee in the plane, there would be a real chance that some of the passengers have recently drunk some coffee and still smell of it, or that they perhaps have a coffee cup with them. The same is true for the other allergies," a third commenter pointed out. "If you take this person at their word, then they ought to be removed from the plane for their own safety."

While some allergies can be accommodated on flights, this passenger's list was quite excessive.

It's possible to fly with food allergies. According to Spokin, a food allergy app and lifestyle platform, those flying with food allergies should contact the airline ahead of time regarding their accommodation requests. They also advised booking the earliest flight of the day, as the plane is usually cleanest, packing safe snacks from home, bringing disinfectant wipes, and asking staff about an allergen buffer zone.

That being said, this passenger's list of demands was unrealistic. There's simply no way all of her requests could be followed by the flight attendant, who has an entire plane full of people to attend to.

Flight attendants are incredibly burned out by their many responsibilities and dealing with unruly passengers. According to CNN Travel, they simply don't have the capacity to adhere to every single passenger's requests.

While this passenger's health concerns may be valid, flight attendants cannot drop everything to accommodate one passenger's needs. And they certainly can't promise "no gasoline or airplane fuel."

