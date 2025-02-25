Flight Attendant Shares 7 Things Most Passengers Don't Know They Can Request During A Flight

When taking a flight, you likely just go through the motions for what is a mostly unpleasant experience. Creature comforts are certainly not on most passengers' minds unless they are lucky enough to fly in first class.

Flight attendant Jeenie argued that while things might not be luxurious while you're crammed in economy, there are some amenities passengers can ask for that flight attendants would be happy to provide. In a recent TikTok, she shared the seven things passengers rarely realize they can request and get — as long as they are nice about it.

Here are 7 things most passengers don't know they can request during a flight, according to a flight attendant:

1. Seatbelt extenders

Have you ever felt that your seatbelt was a bit too tight but just dealt with it the whole flight anyway? Well, you actually don't have to. You can ask for a seatbelt extender so that you can sit comfortably and practice safety.

gchutka | Canva Pro

According to U.S. News Travel, airlines provide seatbelt extenders at no cost on flights because they are required by law to do so. Passengers shouldn't bring their own because the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cannot guarantee their safety.

2. A whole can of soda

Typically, when you ask for a drink, a flight attendant will take a can out and pour the drink into a glass for you. But guess what? You can actually ask for the whole can if you want. It sounds pretty obvious, but most people will hesitate to make such a demand.

"If you want the full can, maybe just ask for it, and maybe they'll give it to you," Jeenie said with a smile.

3. A second meal

Traveling days can be pretty hectic, you may even forget to have breakfast in the rush of it all. That's why the one meal that's provided by the airline's meal service may not be enough to satisfy you. Luckily though, there's a possibility of getting more food. All you have to do is ask for it since, as Jeenie said, whatever food is left after meal service is going to get thrown out anyway.

4. Band-aids, aspirin, etc.

If you're ever in physical discomfort of any kind during a flight, remember there's a first aid kit on all commercial air flights. According to the Washington Post, first-aid kits and medical emergency kits are both available on flights as they are required by the FAA.

So if you're experiencing nausea, a headache, or maybe you just cut your finger and are bleeding, don't suffer silently. Alert a flight attendant and they should have something that will be able to help you.

5. A photo in the cockpit

If you're not a frequent flyer, the airplane experience is probably pretty exciting. You might even want something to remember it by. Well, if you just ask, you can grab a photo in the cockpit and maybe even one with the pilot, too.

"I love when people visit the cockpit," a pilot commented on the video. "The thing is, they rarely do. I have loads of wings and stacks of company stickers and airplane stickers to give to them all. It's lonely up there." Here's the thing, however. Don't expect to visit the cockpit mid-flight. According to Simple Flying, security measures restrict access while the plane is in flight, but pilots are happy to have visitors after landing.

behrouz sasani | Canva Pro

6. Wing pins

According to Finance Buzz, the practice of handing out branded wing pins to kids and first-time flyers used to be common practice, but some airlines, such as Delta, are restoring it. You'll need to ask for it directly, though, since it is less likely that they will just be given out. They also recommend making sure you don't ask in front of any young children, just in case they don't happen to have any. You don't want to upset a child just as the flight begins.

7. Plane trading cards

While plane trading cards have been around for a while, they have sparked in popularity in recent years after many people found out they even existed, according to the New York Post. A video of a man receiving his first trading card blew up back in 2023 and accumulated three million likes, causing others to learn of the seemingly new phenomenon.

While this individual received their card from Delta, other Airlines, including American Airlines and Frontier Airlines, have trading cards available as well.

