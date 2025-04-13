Gate Agent Warns Frustrated Passengers Not To ‘Get Smart’ With Flight Attendants After 8-Hour Delay

The only thing flight attendants hate more than a flight delay is dealing with passengers who are aboard the delayed flight. They’ve spent hours simmering in an airport, fixating on the fact that they should’ve been at their destination by now, and somehow during that time, they determined that the delay was the flight crew's fault. Since flight attendants are often the first point of contact when passengers board the plane, they frequently bear the brunt of travelers' frustrations and complaints.

Advertisement

One gate agent ensured that the staff on an incoming delayed flight would be treated with respect by issuing an important PSA.

An American Airlines flight departing from Charlotte, North Carolina, was delayed for eight hours. Flight staff knew that they would likely be dealing with irritated passengers. However, one gate agent was determined to make their job as stress-free as possible.

Shortly before boarding, she issued an important message to passengers, urging them to be considerate of their flight crew. “When you get on my aircraft, let me y’all something. Don’t get smart with my flight attendants. Be nice to them!” she reminded the passengers, one of whom caught the interaction on video.

Advertisement

“They have a hard day just like me. The same people on the aircraft are the same people who have been waiting as long as you, or maybe longer!”

The gate agent ensured that every single passenger understood the assignment — even the baby crawling on the floor trying to make a break for it! “Don’t be acting up because we know you’re gonna be getting all of the attention!” she reminded him jokingly.

Advertisement

Even though flight delays can be extremely inconvenient for passengers, it can be even more of a hassle for flight attendants.

We have the option to vent, zone out, or scroll through our phones. Flight attendants, however, are stuck in the middle of the chaos, managing growing frustrations, calming down angry flyers, and explaining the delay (even if they don't have the full story), and they do it all with a professional and calm demeanor.

And worst of all, they don’t even get paid for those delayed hours! They are paid for the flight time, not including delays on the ground. If the delays are long enough, they have very little time to rest and recuperate, often immediately jumping into their following shifts.

M Stocker | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Travel expert Ben Schlappig understands the plight of the flight crew all too well. He's traveled the world and logged over 5.5 million miles in air travel alone. In a blog post about the incident, he wrote, "This is honestly my favorite kind of gate agent to have working a flight, and she has such good vibes. So many gate agents are indifferent and seem like they don’t really care, while this woman obviously cares. Let’s be clear, what she’s doing here is totally selfless. It doesn’t directly impact her how passengers behave toward the crew, but she’s trying to pay it forward, and look out for others."

He went on to say, "I also think she strikes the perfect tone. Like, if this were just some meek little talk, it wouldn’t work. This woman is basically telling people how they need to behave, or else. And good for her, because I think she got the message across."

Keep this in mind while flying. Flight attendants are the ones holding the plane — and the people on it — together, often without recognition or proper compensation. The least we can do as passengers is demonstrate grace and compassion.

Advertisement

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.