Airline Passenger Refuses To Give Up The Window Seat For A Little Girl Sitting Next To Them Throwing A Tantrum

Most would agree that flying is not the most pleasant experience. Finding little things that can make it more enjoyable really go a long way.

That’s exactly what one airline passenger did when they booked the window seat. But they were left to feel like they had done something wrong after not giving it up.

An airline passenger simply refused to give up their window seat, even though the child sitting near them threw a tantrum over it.

A flier took to Reddit to share the interesting experience they had on a plane and to ask if they were in the wrong.

“I was on a domestic flight, and I had specifically booked a window seat because I love looking out at the view. It’s one of the few things I actually enjoy about flying,” they explained.

Despite the passenger’s careful choice of the window seat, a family tried to take it away from them.

“After I settled into my seat, a family boarded: a dad, a mom and their little girl, who looked about six-years-old,” they said. “The dad had an aisle seat, the mom was in the middle, and the kid was supposed to sit next to me in the other aisle seat.”

Normally, this would be a perfectly acceptable arrangement. Unfortunately, the little girl didn’t see it that way.

When the little girl realized she was seated on the aisle she had a meltdown.

“Everything seemed fine until the girl realized she wasn’t sitting by the window,” they continued.

“She immediately started complaining, ‘I want the window! I want the window!’” they recalled. “Her parents tried to calm her down, but she quickly escalated into a full-blown tantrum, crying and yelling about how she wanted my seat.”

“At this point, the dad leaned over and asked, ‘Would you mind switching seats with her? She’s just a kid,.” But the passenger was having none of it.

“I politely explained that I had booked the window seat in advance because I really wanted to enjoy the view,” they recounted. “The dad insisted, saying it would be ‘nice of me’ and that ‘it wouldn’t hurt’ to switch.”

They went on to say, “I reiterated that I understood his frustration but I didn’t think his daughter’s tantrum was a valid reason for me to give up a seat I specifically reserved. He sighed and tried to push it further, but I stood my ground.”

The little girl did not take this well, nor did her parents.

“The girl cried for about 10 more minutes before her mom managed to calm her down with a tablet,” they said. “However, the tension lingered. Throughout the flight, I could feel the parents throwing me judgmental looks, and when we landed, I overheard the mom muttering something like, ‘Some people just have no heart.’”

“This made me wonder if I had been too rigid,” they stated. “I know kids can be a handful, but I also feel like giving in would’ve taught her that throwing a tantrum gets her what she wants. Still, I couldn’t shake off the guilt.”

There’s nothing wrong with this person wanting to keep the window seat they specifically reserved and paid for.

Airfares are subject to many different variables. According to Nerd Wallet, airlines may charge more for certain seats, but this doesn’t always mean the window seat costs more.

“One strategy to increase revenue is charging for seat selection,” they said. “On most airlines, the cost to choose your seat ahead of time varies based on how attractive the seat’s location is. Typically, the added expense focuses on specific rows, but it can be on a seat-by-seat basis as well.”

Based on this information, it’s possible that this particular passenger didn’t pay more for their window seat. Still, it’s the one they booked ahead of time.

They should be able to keep it, regardless of whether or not a little girl would like it more than the aisle.

