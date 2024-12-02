Do you know that both men and women prefer to date someone with confidence? Confidence is attractive, and in my 10 years as a dating coach, I've spoken to many men who all told me the same thing: A confident woman is beautiful.

So, as a single woman looking for love, find ways to shore up your confidence to heighten your desirability. Check out these tips to boost your self-confidence and end up more attractive.

Here are 5 daily habits of women with high attraction IQ:

1. She pampers herself.

If you want to be treated right, don't wait around for someone else. Start by treating yourself well right now! From massage to mani-pedis, Reiki healing to bubble baths with candles, do something special for yourself because you deserve it!

The act of self-care improves self-esteem. Research from 2022 states that practicing self-care can lead to improved well-being and lower morbidity, mortality, depression, and anxiety.

2. She learns something new every day.

Christina Morillo / Pexels

Have you ever wanted to learn how to paint, speak French, or study ancient history? Trying something new is invigorating. Leading a rich and exciting life helps you feel more confident about who you are and what you have to offer the opposite gender.

3. She's kind to herself.

Many women berate themselves for every little mistake. But how often do you praise yourself for a job well done?

For working out like you promised or maintaining poise when you wanted to scream? Be kind and encourage yourself. Positive self-talk is a wonderful skill that builds confidence. Psychology states that positive self-talk can lead to improved self-esteem, decrease depression and anxiety, and even help you achieve your goals.

4. She takes steps towards her goals.

cottonbro studio / Pexels

If you're putting off dating or meeting new people, try taking small steps. Join a group, browse online dating sites, or tell a friend you want to be fixed up.

Each step brings you closer to the love you want and boosts your self-esteem. And if you're not entirely ready for a relationship yet, don't sweat it. This is the time to date multiple people, realize what you like and don't like, and, of course, have fun.

5. She's grateful for everything she has.

Being grateful for what is going well in your life helps you remember that you are already successful in many ways. According to research from Harvard, regularly giving thanks can even make you happier.

These positive thoughts about your life build self-confidence and help you reach your goals. Start a gratitude ritual by journaling what you are grateful for or saying your list aloud upon waking or before falling asleep.

Ronnie Ann Ryan is an Intuitive Coach, Past Life Reader, and author of six books. She’s the creator of the free audio course How to Ask the Universe for a Sign and Get an Answer Within 24 Hours. She's been published on ABC, BBC, and NPR.