The eyes are truly the windows to the soul. Look into the eyes of someone you know and you can tell what they feel, what they fear, and perhaps even their deepest pain.

Not only can you see the emotion in someone's eyes, you can also tell a lot about a person's life and personality. On the flip side, they may also say a lot about you, too.

It couldn't be easier. Simply take a peek at the image below. Don't overthink it, just pick the eye that seems to draw you in the most. Let's find out what the eye you chose reveals about your personality.

The eye color you're most drawn to reveals who you truly are deep down:

Photo provided by Higher Perspective

1. If you found yourself drawn to eye #1, you're an open kind, spirit

You welcome everyone into your life, whether it walks, slithers or crawls. You prefer to take risks and get hurt than to keep yourself locked away. Helping others is a high priority for you.

2. If you found yourself drawn to eye #2, you're conscientious to a fault

You're always looking to do the right thing for your community and the world. You know your actions make a difference, even if they're small ones. You believe that activism is the rent you pay for living on this planet.

Life and career transition coach Lisa Pesinis believes that conscientiousness is a valuable trait for leaders. It is linked to "taking personal responsibility and living by an inner sense of right and wrong."

3. If you found yourself drawn to eye #3, you may be a bit troubled

Your past was likely tumultuous and still impacts your life today. You might feel like life is a sick joke being played on you and struggle to find peace in this.

Despite this, you're capable of picking yourself up when you fall and can have a sunny disposition. You're a point of light in a demon-haunted world.

4. If you found yourself drawn to eye #4, you're a philosopher

You look for deeper meaning in things but are still comforted when something can be taken at face value. You're confident in your ability to solve the puzzles of this life. You may not figure it all out, but that's alright.

Finding more profound meaning in things primarily involves meaning-making, which refers to the human tendency to interpret experiences and events in a way that creates a sense of purpose and significance in life. A 2021 study published in Frontiers in Psychology showed that a strong sense of meaning in life is associated with increased happiness, resilience, satisfaction, and overall well-being.

5. If you found yourself drawn to eye #5, you're mysterious

You haven't figured yourself out yet, which makes you fairly enigmatic to the people around you. You don't mince words and are a person of action. You don't speak unless you're certain of what you say.

6. If you found yourself drawn to eye #6, you're sensitive and thoughtful

You notice the little details and rarely forget anything, even if it's something silly or pointless. You're fragile but you never show it. You have a strong intuition and often are the first to see trouble ahead.

"Being sensitive can be a great quality," said Katie Ziskind, a holistic family therapist at Wisdom Within Counseling. Sensitivity is, at worst, a struggle when outside your control and, at best, a beautiful gift, so don't be afraid to use it.

"Sensitive people tend to be more compassionate, feel more and are more empathetic to others. Sensitive people are more impacted by textures, fabrics, food, pressure, temperature, energy, and even light, and sound. More sensitive people are more prone to sensory overload from being in a large crowd, a noisy cafeteria, or even Walmart," Ziskind continued.

7. If you found yourself drawn to eye #7, you're a fiery spirit

You're energetic, passionate, and perfect for leadership roles. You wear your heart on your sleeve and are very opinionated. You're thrilled by anything high stakes.

8. If you found yourself drawn to eye #8, you're peculiar and loathe conformity

You have unusual interests, practices, and systems of belief. You were probably called a weirdo as a kid.

Don't sweat it — these may seem like insults but they're what make you special. You laugh off tradition and never conform.

9. If you found yourself drawn to eye #9, you're deeply intuitive

You understand people, cultures, and the whole world well. You can read people like a poem and know when you're being lied to. Intuitiveness is a personality trait associated with a tendency to make decisions based on gut feelings. It relies on subconscious pattern recognition and emotional cues rather than logical reasoning.

A 2013 study found intuitiveness is usually linked to high levels of empathy, openness to experience, and a strong ability to read social situations. Your every action is measured and you aren't manipulated easily. At the same time, you can play puppet master well, though that kind of behavior isn't recommended.

