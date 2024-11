The Image You See First In This Visual Test Reveals Your Secret Weakness In Choosing A Romantic Partner

You may not often think about things like your own personality, personal style, or character strengths and weaknesses when it comes to who you fall in love with and choose as your significant other for life, but this visual test will give you lots of information about your secret weakness when it comes to choosing a romantic partner.

Therapist Noam Shpancer Ph.D. says that there are two main theories regarding the way we choose a life partner. Evolutionary theory, he explains, states that we typically choose partners based on characteristics we believe "promote our chances to survive and reproduce." Social role theory, on the other hand, holds that we tend choose someone we think will be advantageous to us as far as our status in society is concerned.

It isn't always easy, but it is necessary to look closer at what it is you prioritize in a partner if you want to find — and maintain — true happiness in your life. When it comes down to the way we make that choice, everyone has strengths and weaknesses. And one major problem with your weaknesses is that they are often much more difficult to see, yet they can lead us into relationships fraught with conflict and unhappiness. It stands to reason that if we could recognize our blind spots when it comes to selecting our partners in love, we could save ourselves tons of heartache.

The image you see first in this visual personality test reveals your biggest weakness when it comes to choosing a romantic partner to love.

The way it works is simple. Take a look at the picture below and make a note of the image that first catches your eye. Then, scroll down to find out what it reveals about your secret weaknesses when it comes to choosing a significant other.

1. If you saw the man's face first

If you saw the man's face first when you looked at this image, your secret weakness when choosing a romantic partner is your emotional baggage.

We all carry baggage with us from previous relationships, and it makes sense that having had your heart badly broken in the past means you aren't exactly in a rush to repeat the experience now. That said, if you don't risk getting hurt, you'll never have the chance to find a love that heals. You just need to move at a pace that feels safe for you, and a good partner, one worthy of your love, will totally understand that.

2. If you saw the bird holding the branch first

If you saw the bird holding the branch first when you looked at this image, your secret weakness when choosing a romantic partner is your need for someone you can take care of.

You are a natural born caretaker. Nothing makes you feel better than being able to actively do things that make your partner's life better. That's awesome! But don't let your passion for caretaking allow you to fall for someone who doesn't have their life together in any way. People with full, happy, adult lives also could benefit from your tender love and care, so don't sell yourself short.

3. If you saw the mermaid on the rock first

If you saw the mermaid on the rock first when you looked at this image, your secret weakness when choosing a romantic partner is your belief that someone better is always just around the corner.

You can't help yourself. You're an idealist in every single aspect of your life, and particularly when it comes to your life love. Sure, this person is great, but are they the one you're really supposed to be with?

Don't lose that signature swagger that lets the world at-large know you are special, awesome, and powerful, and that you deserve someone who is truly worthy of you, but don't let doubt get in your way or scare you away from someone who is just that special as well.

4. If you saw the shell holding the pearl first

If you saw the shell holding the pearl first when you looked at this image, your secret weakness when choosing a romantic partner is your fixation on the material world.

While you're not completely superficial, you do like the finer things. You might have a fling with a hot, poverty-stricken artist, but you would never make it official.

It's fine to have standards, but don't let your penchant for all things shiny get in the way of making a meaningful connection with someone you might just be meant to be with in spite of the low balance in their bank account.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a freelance writer, editor, former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek, and former Senior Staff Writer for YourTango. Her bylines have appeared on Fatherly, Bustle, SheKnows, Jezebel, and many others.