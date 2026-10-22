Gen X People Still Do 9 Outdated Things That Are Actually Quite Good For You

Gen Xers are always getting overlooked, and when they're noticed, they're usually misunderstood. But maybe younger gens should start paying a little more attention because some of their outdated habits are actually pretty good for you.

No matter how old Gen X gets or how often they get confused for boomers, this cohort knows they are, and always will be, the cool kids across generations. They went from rotary phones to AI and never complained, and they brought the world grunge. It's time to give credit where credit is due and maybe start acknowledging that their outdated habits have serious value.

Outdated Gen X habits that are actually good for you:

1. Streaming nostalgic TV shows

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According to a 2024 survey, all the generations have a soft spot for nostalgic TV shows, but Gen X is more likely to watch their favorites from the 80s.

Luckily for them, and anyone else who thinks old shows are better, a 2020 study found that nostalgia can directly combat unhappiness and loneliness. Gen Xers are doing themselves a favor by watching "The Golden Girls" over and over again.

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2. Listening to the radio

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While younger generations might opt for Bluetooth in the car, Gen Xers are much more likely to use the radio when driving, according to surveys by The Lacek Group. In fact, 41% of Gen X respondents reported listening to the radio daily.

Maybe it's time to skip the podcast and try it out, since a study published by i-Perception found that music can improve concentration for drivers who listen to the radio regularly.

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3. Only eating at home

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While they might splurge on a restaurant meal from time to time, Gen Xers are much more likely to eat at home than other generations, according to a survey by IFT.

In fact, some stats claim this Gen X habit can save over $3,000 a year just by being willing to cook a meal.

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4. Calling people, rather than texting

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Gen Xers are much more likely to pick up the phone and call people than to text, especially if that text is more like drafting a long letter. It's just faster to say what you gotta say.

For Gen Xers and other generations that prioritize this habit, talking on the phone instead of texting can reduce stress and enhance empathy in ways that benefit personal and social health.

According to a study published in the Journal of Technology in Behavioral Science, calling, rather than texting, can spark a sense of connection and belonging that texting simply can't.

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5. Following a strict 9-to-5 work schedule

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According to a 2011 study, sticking to a consistent, sometimes rigid schedule can help reduce stress and build calming habits. That is why many Gen Xers prefer a predictable, traditional 9-to-5 work schedule.

While younger generations may challenge this traditional workplace expectation and argue for more hybrid work and less time in the office, Gen Xers are happy to show up, work their hours, and then leave, less stressed and less burdened by anxiety.

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6. Sticking to the same name brands and products

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According to Statista surveys, Gen X is “in it for the long haul” with the brands they choose to support and the products they buy.

This brand loyalty matters for building trust with Gen Xers, whether it’s just shampoo or a dog leash; it can also reduce stress and the time spent searching for new products.

While other generations may be more likely to follow online trends, Gen X isn’t afraid to use and reuse tried-and-true products.

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7. Not worrying about climate change

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While many younger generations are increasingly concerned about climate change, older generations are far less worried.

Whether it’s because they’re not constantly exposed to climate change content through their unique scrolling habits or don’t find it engaging enough to discuss, Gen Xers are categorically less concerned about climate change, according to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

That doesn't mean they don't care, though. They're just avoiding stressing about it, which is really the Gen X way when it comes to everything.

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8. Dressing up for work

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According to Newsweek investigations, Gen Z is less interested in dressing up for work.

They’re more likely to bend business-casual rules and challenge traditional workwear, which can be healthy and productive. At the same time, Gen X tends to follow the conventional expectation without complaint.

However, researcher and mental health expert Karen Cilli explained that prioritizing dressing up can boost self-esteem and workplace productivity, so maybe there's a happy place in between sweats and khakis.

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9. Over-planning

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Gen X is often known for its tendency to plan, especially when it comes to finances and wealth management. But they're getting close to retirement, so it makes sense

According to The Advisory Group, Gen Xers are motivated by stability and the future, while other generations like Gen Z tend to live in the present moment with fewer long-term financial goals.

This not only gives Gen Xers a better shot at building retirement funds, adding to their savings accounts, and building emergency funds down the road, but it also helps relieve money stress in the present moment, which can harm their mental health and increase anxiety.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human-interest stories.