Boomers Still Do 7 Things Before Leaving The House That Younger Generations Usually Skip & Then Regret

While younger generations might prioritize comfort and convenience first thing in the morning, boomers tend to stick to certain habits they've practiced for decades.

It might sound cliché, but our morning routines really do set the tone for our day, and the differences between how boomers get ready before leaving the house and what younger people skip (and often regret) are stark. Whether it's taking extra time to get ready or making sure they're prepared for the day ahead, these seemingly small habits can make all the difference.

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7 things baby boomers do before leaving home that young people skip (and regret later):

1. They actually eat breakfast

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Especially as we age, skipping breakfast can have seriously negative effects on cognitive performance and ability. That’s part of why older generations are more likely to prioritize breakfast than younger generations, who skip it or wake up later, sacrificing parts of their morning routines for convenience.

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However, when the afternoon slump hits for Gen Zers and all they’ve consumed is coffee, of course they’re going to feel drained. So many don’t just skip breakfast, but also a genuine morning routine that’s just for them. They jump right into work without giving their brains a chance to wake up naturally, and end up fighting for energy for the rest of their day.

2. They do something that doesn't involve their phones

When you start your morning with screens or scroll in bed, you’re not only sabotaging your sleep schedule and sleep quality later on in the day, but you’re also jump-starting your brain. You set yourself up for anxiety, instead of letting your body and mind rise naturally without artificial stimulation.

That’s why boomers, who practiced their offline routines before cell phones were even an option, tend to have an advantage in the mornings. They start with something analog before resorting to their phones, whether that’s reading the paper or intentionally consuming the day's news without being drained by clickbait and negative headlines first thing.

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While it might be a distraction from the day's stress or worries, most Gen Zers regret skipping this intentional morning routine of putting their phones away as soon as they leave the house.

3. They take the time to get properly dressed

Considering boomers entered the workforce in an era when professional dress codes were still relatively rigid, often requiring suit jackets and high heels, they’ve developed a routine in which carving out time to get ready in the morning is a nonnegotiable. While quality and comfort may be increasingly important, they’re not necessarily looking for convenience and ease when getting dressed or ready.

They’re willing to take the time to get ready, whether they’re going to an office, running errands, or stepping out to see friends. However, Gen Zers are both pushing back on rigid dress codes at work and adopting casual dress in other parts of their lives. They’re driving a resurgence of athleisure around the world, and pushing for more flexibility at work.

So, yes, they’re getting dressed and have a certain style, but they’re not necessarily interested in getting completely ready to run errands or to step out for coffee in the morning if they don’t have to. Yes, they might be comfortable, but sometimes, overlooking this self-care and intentionality in the morning sets the tone for their mental health and confidence all day.

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4. They adjust the thermostat before leaving

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For well-insulated homes, turning off the air conditioner or heat when you’re not home can result in significant savings over the course of the year. Even turning it down a few degrees can make all the difference in energy bills. For boomers raised with an innate sense of frugality from their childhood years, these kinds of little habits have stuck.

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However, for many Gen Zers, convenience is key. Either they forget to make these consistent habits a routine, or they’re more interested in the comfort of their space than in doing them. Whether it’s annoyance on their way to work when they realize they forgot or frustration when they get their energy bill at the end of the month, they usually regret skipping the ritual.

5. They double-check that they have everything

Phone, keys, wallet, water bottle, purse. Boomers are the first to do an inventory before leaving the house to make sure they have everything they need. While it might seem like a somewhat mundane, passive ritual, the truth is that it’s a routine built on intentionality.

While younger generations are pressured by a false sense of urgency from constant stimulation, boomers are comfortable slowing down. Even if it only takes a few minutes before leaving the house, this simple habit can save them from the frustration of realizing they left their lunch in the fridge or forgot their keys after walking out the door.

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6. They get their exercise out of the way early

While someone’s movement routine is inherently personal, many older generations tend to wake up earlier and get things like chores and exercise out of the way first thing.

Some younger people make time for exercise in the morning, but others put it off until later in the day. By the afternoon, when work stress and other obligations start piling up, they regret not getting their workout done earlier. Boomers who prioritize morning exercise, on the other hand, can head into the rest of their day knowing they've already made time for themselves.

7. They write their to-do lists on paper

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Instead of trying to keep everything in their head at the expense of mindfulness or using their phones first thing in the morning, many older generations write their to-do lists for the day on paper. They carve out time, while having coffee or eating breakfast, to go analog and plan their days out ahead of time.

Not only does having a written plan for the day increase productivity, but it also asks people to slow down before leaving the house and use their energy intentionally. Compared to Gen Zers who might overload their brains by opening their phones to plan things out or, worse yet, try to keep everything in their heads, boomers set themselves up for success.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies, focusing on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human-interest stories.