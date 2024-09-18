Employee Shares The Heartfelt Gifts He Left For Team Members On His Last Day Of Work — 'How To Leave A Good Job'

On his last day on the job, an employee went above and beyond to ensure that his team members knew just how much he appreciated their time together.

Instead of kicking his feet up on the desk or leaving things on a bitter note, the man brought in something a little more kind and personal for each one of his colleagues.

The employee brought each of his team members heartfelt gifts on his last day.

Rather than rightfully celebrating himself on his last day at work, the man known as IBK chose to celebrate all of the people he got to share his workspace with every day.

Advertisement

“It’s my last day at work so I decided to get everyone a gift at work,” he said in a TikTok video revealing an assortment of white gift bags.

Advertisement

Every team member received their own personal gifts as well as handwritten cards from IBK.

He decided to arrive at work bright and early before the rest of his team to deliver each of their gifts to their desks. Each of the gift bags had the team member’s name written across it to add that personal touch.

Once the gifts were delivered, the man reported from his desk, “And there you have it; how to leave a good job.”

“Don’t quit on the last day; write a heartfelt resignation letter, and remind your team how much you will miss them!” he added in the caption of his video.

Others praised the man for leaving his job on a positive note and giving his team members something to remember him by.

“That’s the way to do it! Good luck with all your future endeavors!” one TikTok user commented.

Advertisement

“That’s amazing! Leave a positive feeling in all your co-workers that will pay dividends to the future for sure!” another user wrote.

While we may not always like our jobs and have bad days where we want to rip our hair out, leaving a place we’ve spent so many hours gabbing with our colleagues, buckling down for hours on that one last deadline of the week, and having team lunches can be bittersweet.

It's best to leave your job on a positive note.

Thank your employer for the opportunity and all of the lessons you’ve learned along the way. Let them know just how grateful you are for their support (a heartfelt resignation letter can convey this perfectly!)

Advertisement

Career coach Marlo Lyons explained to Newsweek that it's never a good idea to burn bridges before leaving a job because you never know how or who from your past might reappear, and reputation is important. He explained, "Do not focus on what was horrible at the current company. Focus on the opportunities at the new company. Your manager could perceive you as a disgruntled employee if you complain now. That could come back to bite you if you want to use them as a reference in the future."

Tie up all your loose ends and complete all of the projects you may still be working on to keep your colleagues from scrambling. Even though you are leaving your job, one of them could very well be your boss one day!

Nothing conveys gratitude like a job well done and a heartfelt thank you to everyone you’ve worked with!

Advertisement

When it comes to moving on to the next thing and life and putting a close on the previous chapter, you will never regret moving forward with graciousness, selflessness, and leaving a smile on your colleague’s face after having read a note you composed just for them!

While you certainly do not have to go above and beyond and get personalized gifts for all of your team members as the man did, you'll want to be remembered as the colleague who always demonstrated kindness and support to them on their toughest work days!

Advertisement

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.