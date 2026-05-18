While everyone experiences moments of emotional vulnerability, there is a huge difference between being vulnerable and being an inherently emotionally weak person.

From entering screaming matches to belittling others, emotionally weak people are often reckless. Uncaring and self-centered, they haven't done the inner work to grow as individuals. And while they might grow into a better version of themselves, dealing with emotionally weak people is exhausting while you wait to see if they'll get there, especially because there are so many things they say that reflect their lack of inner strength. Feeling unheard and stressed, not everyone wants to continue with such detrimental relationships.

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So, if someone in your life has been saying these phrases often, be on the lookout. They may not be emotionally mature enough to spend your time on.

Emotionally weak people almost always say 11 phrases when they're talking to you

1. 'I guess I'm just a terrible person'

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Emotionally weak people can't handle criticism. Entirely too focused on themselves and their pride, something an emotionally weak person says when they receive uncomfortable feedback is, "I guess I'm just a terrible person."

It's unfortunate, but they don't know how to push past discomfort. As Professor of Psychology Thomas G. Plante, Ph.D., ABPP, explained, "Often criticism is experienced as a narcissistic injury. We deflect or minimize it as we try our best to maintain our self esteem."

However, it's crucial to take criticism and, most importantly, learn from it. Even if it's uncomfortable, those who learn from it become the strongest version of themselves.

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2. 'You're too sensitive'

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Emotionally weak people often unconsciously dump onto others. Feeling insecure and vulnerable, they'll assign to others characteristics they secretly resent having deep within themselves. Whether it's calling people self-centered or saying they're too sensitive, when talking to an emotionally weak person, they'll redirect and place the blame onto everyone else but themselves.

Rather than taking responsibility for their actions, those who are weak will find a way to assign blame. Especially if they know they're in the wrong, they'll say, "You're too sensitive," rather than admit that they might've gone too far.

It's not fun to know you'll probably never get a straightforward apology, but it also might just be inevitable. Emotionally weak people don't know how to take responsibility, which is why arguing with them is a fruitless pursuit.

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3. 'Everyone always leaves me'

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There's little worse than losing someone you care for deeply. Whether it's a friendship ending or a relationship breakup, pain is pain at the end of the day.

That being said, how we deal with that pain says more about us than it does about anyone else in our inner circle. Those who allow themselves to get through the grieving process and move forward are the most emotionally resilient people you'll ever meet. Taking the life lessons they've learned in that relationship, they only continue to grow.

However, if you are dealing with an emotionally weak person who says, "Everyone always leaves me," be wary. It may feel like a random burst of vulnerability, but people who say this view themselves as the victim.

Unable to see where they went wrong or how they can improve, they'll blame everyone else but themselves. This is dangerous, as therapist Nancy J. Kislin, LCSW, MFT, explained, blame can absolutely deflect growth, which causes us to repeat the same relationships or cycles we're trying to run away from.

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4. 'Why does this always happen to me?'

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Unfortunate events are inevitable. No matter how hard you try to live a good life, bad fortune is bound to come knocking at your door at least once every blue moon. When it does, emotionally weak people almost always say, "Why does this always happen to me?"

It isn't easy to deal with, but this doesn't mean people should fall into despair. The way people choose to view what life throws at them can be the difference between thriving and sinking. Those who take it in stride and view it as a life lesson will always come out on top. Gaining resilience and wisdom, they become conquerors who take life's challenges with ease.

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5. 'If you really cared, you'd know'

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Most people do their utmost to show up for their loved ones. Whether it's listening to them ramble at one in the morning or sending them encouraging texts throughout the day, everyone shows how much they care in different ways.

That being said, for emotionally weak people, it's hard to look outside themselves. Too caught up in their own thoughts, ideas, and feelings, they sometimes fail to notice just how much they're loved. Having a mindset of 'my way or the highway,' emotionally weak people say, "If you really cared, you'd know,' to control others.

And while they may not view their behavior as problematic, they should be wary of guilt-tripping others and pushing past their boundaries. As licensed psychologist Lynn Margolies, Ph.D., said, "But the truth is that respecting our boundaries allows us to protect our relationships from being contaminated by resentment and emotional distance, making it safe for us to truly engage."

So, if they spend too much time guilt-tripping and not enough time understanding, they may cause irreparable damage to their closest loved ones.

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6. 'I don't need anyone'

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You'll often hear emotionally weak people say, "I don't need anyone," when they're talking to you. So caught up in how they're feeling or their own resentment, they don't realize that isolating themselves only makes them weaker, not stronger.

As it stands, human beings are social creatures that need socialization to thrive. It doesn't matter whether that means having ten friends or just one. So long as you have someone to connect with and feel at home with, you'll feel like the most resilient version of yourself. However, if you push people away, expect your emotional resilience to only worsen.

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7. 'You made me do this'

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Everyone's heard someone say this at least once, right? Whether it was during an argument or watching a TV show, the good old, 'You made me do this,' phrase is often people's go-to response when they're being called out. Jumping through loopholes to justify their actions, emotionally weak people do their best to deflect and place blame.

It doesn't matter if the other person isn't really at fault or if your actions are messed up. So long as their ego is protected, that's all that matters at the end of the day. But as Professor of Sociology Thomas Henricks, Ph.D., said, "However, it is important that we call ourselves into question when we rely on these faulty attributions, not only because of the disservice they do for ourselves but also, and even more critically, for the harm they cause to others."

Unfortunately, emotionally weak people don't care, which is why they never learn to take responsibility.

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8. 'Nobody understands me'

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It's easy to feel alone in this world. While people may have a good support network, feeling isolated is normal at times. Many of us learn to cope and eventually realize just how supported we truly are, but emotionally weak people tend to dig their heels in and say, "Nobody understands me."

Anytime something doesn't go their way, they may resort to this phrase. Sulking in a corner, they'll claim that nobody truly understands what they're going through. Yet, while they're caught up in their thoughts, emotionally weak people don't realize how hurtful hearing this phrase is to those who've done their best to understand them.

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9. 'Nobody appreciates me'

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There are few things worse than feeling unloved or unappreciated. Putting your all into everyone around you is hurtful when you feel like that effort isn't reciprocated. However, while these feelings are extremely valid, how we deal with them says more about our resilience than anyone or anything else.

Those who explain to others how they're feeling and are open-minded are the most mature people you'll ever meet. Working towards a solution, they don't allow negativity to take over. That being said, people who say, "Nobody appreciates me," before sulking in a corner.

As cognitive therapist Joanna Grover, LCSW, said, "Managing your thoughts is akin to physical training: Consistency builds resilience." So, if they aren't training their mind to break free of these thoughts and are falling into despair, expect your negative feelings to worsen.

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10. 'Must be nice'

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Is jealousy the best feeling in the world? No. But it is normal. It doesn't matter how much effort you've put into becoming the best version of yourself. As it stands, even the most confident people in the world feel insecure or jealous from time to time. Still, how we handle that jealousy can either make or break us.

As psychologist Mark Travers, Ph.D., said, "Passive-aggressive responses may feel safer than direct conflict, but they rarely resolve issues." In fact, they can make matters worse. So, while those who are evolved tread carefully and watch themselves, those who are emotionally weak almost always tell you, "Must be nice," when you reveal something good that's happened recently.

Unable to handle their intense emotions, they pick others apart, leading to the loss of friendships.

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11. 'I can never do anything right'

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It's normal to feel upset when you stumble from time to time. But after getting past the initial guilt or humiliation, people can grow from these experiences. While it may not be easy, taking constructive criticism is the most mature action someone can take.

However, if you're dealing with an emotionally weak person, something they'll say when talking to you is, "I can never do anything right." Choosing to sink into despair, they don't care about growing and learning. With their ego hurt and on the floor, don't expect them to get up anytime soon.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.