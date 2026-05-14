80-Year-Old's 'Glam-Ma' Transformation Is So Good People Can't Stop Staring

Makeovers are always fun. They can really showcase the power of makeup and just how creative these talented artists can be. Research published in PLOS ONE shows that cosmetics can shape how we perceive a person's face, and a study in Evolutionary Psychology highlights makeup as an effective way to boost confidence in social interactions.

And that goes for all ages: in 2016, the world was witness to what may have possibly been the most adorable makeover ever.

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This 80-year-old 'Glam-Ma' transformation is so good people can't stop staring

Tea Flego, a makeup artist in Pula, Croatia, spends 45 minutes helping her lovely grandmother go from "gramma" to "whoa mama!" Although her real name is Livia, Flego lovingly calls her 80-year-old nana "Glam-Ma."

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Every time she looks at herself after makeup, she says, 'Holy crap!" Flego revealed. "I've done makeup for her many times, but never recorded it until now."

Glam-Ma's makeup sessions occasionally take place at the nursing home where she lives, and she's become something of a mascot there

Though she loves getting her makeup done, which includes smoothing her skin and applying false eyelashes, painted lips, and contoured cheekbones, Glam-Ma isn't ashamed of her wrinkles by any means.

She loves being her granddaughter's favorite canvas and learning where her (now viral) photos have ended up.

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"She is enjoying her fame," Flego added. "Every day I tell her where she was published, and she can't believe it."

In an interview, Flego revealed that she's been passionate about makeup since she was a child

"Since I was 5 years old, I have been doing makeup for my mother, aunts, neighbors, and of course, my grandma. For the last 10 years of my life, I have exclusively been a makeup artist, thus turning my hobby and passion into a career."

On why she decided to try doing makeup looks for her Glam-Ma, she added, "I turned this idea into reality because no one has ever dared to try it, or maybe they just weren't crazy enough to take such a big chance. It is a fine line between a disaster and a miracle. We dared to walk on that line, and we created a boom."

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Flego also opened up about the process she goes through when applying Glam-Ma's makeup: "When I put makeup on her, it's often not easy. Sometimes we have to remove the whole makeup and start over again, but that is the process. Her skin is aged, and it has wrinkles, so it is a challenge to do high-quality makeup work on her."

Since this story was reported back in 2016, 'Glam-Ma' has mostly stayed out of the public spotlight, but the viral makeover is still remembered fondly online. Flego even launched a 'Glam-Ma' eyelash line inspired by her grandmother's unexpected beauty-icon status and continues to work as an international make-up artist and educator.

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Merethe Najjar is a professional writer, editor, and award-winning fiction author. Her articles have been featured in The Aviator Magazine, Infinite Press, Yahoo, BRIDES, and more.