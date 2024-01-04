The Effective 5-Step Guide To Getting Rid Of That Stubborn Double Chin

Every body comes in different shapes and sizes, but if you're a little self-conscious about chubby cheeks or a double chin, you can take matters into your own hands.

It's true: there's no way to spot-reduce fat, but if you incorporate a few practical tips into your everyday life, you'll be putting your body in the best position to slim down all over, including your face.

Here are 5 ways to get rid of a stubborn double chin.

1. Cut out salt and sugar.

According to celebrity trainers Chris and Heidi Powell, there's a simple way to change the body instantly. If you're consuming too much salt and sugar, you're going to retain a ton of extra water. And that water, in turn, can make you feel bloated, your chin included.

The Powells have a concrete rule to banish bloat quickly: get sodium intake down to 1,500 milligrams per day and cut sugar down to 20 grams. Your body will naturally shed water weight. Once you make this shift in your diet, Chris says you'll see an "immediate change."

Cut out salty foods like chips, lunch meats, frozen meals, and high-sodium sauces or condiments. For sugar, cut out or limit foods like desserts, specific fruits, and anything processed. Ditch the empty calories for healthier meals instead.

2. Change up your cardio routine.

If you're serious about getting rid of your body's fat, specifically in your chin, you need to amp up your cardio game.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, you should do 150-300 minutes per week of moderate exercise to really notice a difference. But instead of a steadily paced workout, kick things up a notch with interval training (workouts that alternate between periods of pushing your body and recovery).

Interval training, sometimes referred to as HIIT (high intensity interval training), offers the afterburn effect, meaning that once you complete a workout, your body will burn more calories — an extra 200 calories throughout the day — than you would without intervals. Studies have even found that the afterburn effect can last for up to 38 hours after you complete your workout.

So, while working out is, of course, important for any weight loss journey, be mindful of which exercises you choose to do.

3. Change your diet.

You can do a ton of cardio and strength training, but unless you really revamp your diet, you won't see results in your face.

Aside from cutting back on your sugar and salt intake, try to stick to clean-eating. That means removing caffeine and alcohol from your diet, eating more produce and fresh foods, and paying very close attention to the label. The CDC also recommends eating lean protein, eating healthy fats, and sticking to your daily caloric intake needs.

When you're feeling full, step out of the kitchen and avoid overeating. Try out metabolism-boosting recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even snack time.

4. Drink plenty of water.

Beyond keeping you feeling your best and headache-free in high temperatures, staying hydrated can suppress your appetite, keep bloating at bay, keep your skin looking gorgeous, and even boost your metabolism. Speeding up your metabolism aids in weight loss, which can shrink your double chin.

Double the detoxifying power of your water by adding additions like lemon and ginger. Lemon itself has incredible benefits, including weight loss, of course, as well as promoting hydration and aiding in digestion. Ginger is thought to reduce cholesterol levels, aid in weight loss, and decrease the pain of migraines.

While many of those benefits don't necessarily target getting rid of a double chin, there just aren't enough good things to say about drinking plenty of water. You'll feel better when you do, and not just because you'll love the way your face looks.

5. Get to bed on time.

Sleep resets your body, keeps your immune system strong, and keeps your hormones in balance so nothing gets in the way of your goals.

Sleep deprivation can lead to some pretty terrifying effects: you increase your risk of brain damage, lose control of your emotions, and find it hard to focus. Over time, you may have an elevated risk of heart attack or stroke, anxiety, and mental illness.

Aim for at least seven hours of sleep every night for optimal energy and fat-burning potential. You can even opt to change your sleeping position in addition to getting enough sleep.

Sleep on your back with your head slightly elevated, allowing the fluids from your face to drain. Avoid lying face-down, as the tissue and fat around your neck and face will begin to sag, creating the double chin you're trying so hard to avoid!

Lizzie Fuhr is a freelance writer and editor. Her bylines have appeared on PopSugar, MSN, Yahoo, Health, Women's Health, and SHAPE, among many others.

This article was originally published at PopSugar . Reprinted with permission from the author.