Dream Doula Reveals How Rich People Think About Money That Keeps Them Wealthier Than Everyone Else

There is one thing that wealthy people do that middle-class and poor individuals do not — and it has nothing to do with how much money they have in the bank.

According to a dream doula, a person who helps people unleash their passions into profit, rich people have a specific mindset about money. This different way of thinking about money is crucial to their overall wealth.

The dream doula said that wealthy people ‘see the function of money for what it is actually meant to be.’

Lisa West explained how we should all start perceiving money if we want to be wealthy or at least financially comfortable.

So, what exactly did she mean when she said that rich people "see the function of money for what it is actually meant to be?" The dream doula delved right into it with examples.

“Poor people think money exists to pay bills and to keep themselves out of debt. They work for someone Monday through Friday, they exchange their time for money, and then they give it to someone else,” West said. However, she argued that this way of thinking about money actually holds many people back, saying it is “a great way to scrape by in life and never get ahead.”

The dream doula explained how the middle class inhibits their earning potential because of their thought processes.

West said that middle-class individuals see a different purpose for money, and it sabotages their financial growth in the end.

“Middle-class people think that money is to build credit so they can get loans from bigger and bigger institutions that they will pay off over time,” West explained. “These are the people who are so excited over their 800 credit score, and they're excited to buy bigger houses, bigger boats, bigger cars.”

While there is nothing necessarily wrong with this, West said that materialistic buying is not what money is intended for, and wealthy people know it. “Rich people know the function of money is expansion. Use your money to make more money,” West said.

“Here's what I mean. Instead of looking for ways to buy things that people don't really need, rich people look for every dollar they have to go out and make them more money. Every single dollar they have are little soldiers to go out and get them more land or more territory.”

According to Fidelity, she's certainly not wrong. True wealth comes from understanding that you have to utilize your money so that it grows for you. Some simple steps include choosing a savings account with a higher interest rate, investing with the mindset that it takes time to see growth, and actively planning and investing in your retirement.

Since the universe is forever expanding, you want your money to align with the universe.

“The universe is expanding — fact. You are part of the universe — fact. Your money is the energy that you brought into your experience — fact. Therefore, for that money to be the happiest money possible, it needs to do what you're doing, which is expanding, which is what the universe is doing,” West explained.

Instead of seeing money as something that is only intended for paying off debt or obtaining unnecessary material items, West encouraged people to see it as a vehicle that paves the way for their own expansion and financial growth.

ToffeePhoto | Shutterstock

It can be hard to have a positive mindset when it comes to money, especially if you are someone who is struggling to pay for rent and groceries.

However, by recognizing that your money has the potential to grow — just as you do — the concept can become less stressful and far more rewarding!

