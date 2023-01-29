9 Wild Conspiracy Theories People Believe About Denver International Airport

The Denver International Airport’s construction was supposed to be completed in October 1993, but the airport was built in February 1995 after going over the budget by $3 billion.

The delays, additional costs, and changes in the design of the airport caused many theories about what was really going on at Denver International Airport (DIA) to arise.

From underground tunnels to gargoyles and even aliens, many crazy conspiracies have developed about the airport.

9 Denver International Airport Conspiracy Theories

There are many conspiracy theories attached to the construction and design of the airport. Here are some of the wildest theories about the Denver International Airport.

1. The airport was designed and built by the Illuminati.

Rumor has it that the Illuminati designed and built the facility as their headquarters. Apparently, construction wasn’t their strong suit, so the buildings were designed incorrectly and eventually buried.

This premise is based on underground tunnels that lead to underground bunkers where the Illuminati supposedly meet.

2. The New World Order built the airport to take over the world.

The Illuminati aren’t the only secret society associated with Denver International Airport. People also believe that the Freemasons and the New World Order, a group plotting to take over the world, have ties to the airport.

This particular theory is based on a dedication plaque that sits just above the time capsule at DIA. The plaque reads in part, “New World Airport Commission,” a group that is non-existent.

In addition, it contains the Freemason symbol, an old fraternal society. This prompted theories that the travel hub was specifically built for the use of these secret societies.

But that hypothesis has been shut down. According to Media Relations Chief, Heath Montgomery, “We do have two Masonic symbols on here because the Masons actually made this for us. It's not uncommon to have the Masons to be a part of large public facility openings, like an airport."

3. The Blue Mustang sculpture is actually demonic.

If you’ve ever landed in Denver, you will notice a cobalt blue horse with beaming red eyes standing on its hind legs to greet you. There is an unbelievable history behind the mustang.

In 2006, sculptor and artist, Luis Jiménez, was working on the “Mustang” piece when part of the sculpture fell on him and severed an artery, resulting in his untimely death.

This gave way for a conspiracy theory about the horse coming to life and killing him. It was theorized that the mustang itself was a nod to the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

In 2008, Luis Jiménez’ children finished the project and unveiled it to the public after chalking their father’s death up to simple misfortune.

4. Gargoyles placed throughout the airport are sinister.

The blue mustang is just one of many pieces of art you will find at DIA. Another is the gargoyle sculptures by artist Terry Allen that sit in suitcases just above the automated baggage system near the airport’s south entrance.

This theory says that the gargoyles are evil and are there for nefarious reasons. But, on the contrary, airport officials have said that the gargoyles represent protection and are just fun artwork.

5. Leo Tanguma’s murals depict an apocalyptic world.

Another subject of discussion are two pieces of artwork created by Leo Tanguma: "Children of the World Dream of Peace" and "In Peace and Harmony with Nature."

The titles seem uplifting, but people believe the paintings are rife with Nazi themes, death, genocide, and an apocalyptic world. From ghost-like soldiers in gas masks to children in coffins, it’s pretty hard to find the good in them.

But airport spokesperson Alex Renteria positions the artwork as a warning of what could happen if climate change, war, and violence are not addressed. According to Renteria, while portions of the paintings display destructions, others show happiness and celebration.

6. Aliens and Lizard People live in the underground tunnels.

The Illuminati are not the only group thought to use the underground bunkers of DIA. People have theorized that aliens and lizard people dwell just beneath the airport as well.

Renteria shoots that idea down, saying that the tunnels are full of nothing but baggage being transported from one location within DIA to another: "They're not full of conspiracy... They're full of baggage."

7. The airport layout was purposely built to resemble a swastika.

People have noticed that the shape of the runways at the airport resembles a swastika when looking down on it from the air.

But the airport was actually designed for optimum efficiency, allowing planes to arrive and depart without overlapping. The shape of the runways also takes Denver’s high winds into account, providing separation between the airplanes.

8. Inscriptions in the floors symbolize secret messages of genocide.

The Great Hall at the airport is another source of conspiracy. Some believe that the writings “Au” and “Ag” inscribed in the floor symbolize a fatal toxin, Australia Antigen. This poison is believed to be the Illuminati’s secret genocide weapon.

In reality, Ag and Au are the atomic symbols for silver and gold, indicative of Colorado’s mining history. They also represent Native American tradition, symbolizing the Four Rivers of Colorado’s Great Divide, and have bronze pictographs showing the history of the state.

9. The underground tunnels are an escape route to survival bunkers.

Some believe that the airport tunnels lead to Cheyenne Mountain, the home of NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command). They think the tunnels are a 120-mile escape route ending at survival bunkers.

But the command-and-control centers near Cheyenne Mountain in Colorado Springs were built to combat long-range Soviet bombers during the Cold War. It has since been closed to the public.

