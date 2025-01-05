Most people can agree they have encountered manipulative individuals at least once in their lifetime. Whether deceitful bosses or conniving false friends, these individuals seem to dedicate themselves to disrupting the lives of others. Sadly, many of them succeed in their endeavors.

That said, just because they're good at it doesn't mean they always have to win. Believe it or not, some phrases expose a manipulative person without calling them out too altogether.

Advertisement

From telling them to focus on the point to subtly pointing out their hypocrisy, anyone can use these phrases to best a manipulative person.

The 11 brilliant phrases that expose a manipulative person without calling them out:

1. ‘It’s interesting how the outcome always seems to benefit you the most’

fizkes | Shutterstock

The first brilliant phrase that exposes a manipulative person without calling them out is, "It's interesting how the outcome always seems to benefit you the most."

On the outside, this can sound a bit harsh. After all, indirectly exposing someone's selfish intentions can quickly turn a situation from zero to one hundred. However, the art of exposing a manipulative person is both indirect and to the point.

This is because manipulative people can't handle direct criticism, so it must be done strategically. Yet, this isn't shocking considering how emotionally immature most manipulative people are.

Psychotherapist Dr. Tracy S. Hutchinson noted that emotionally immature individuals often show a lack of sensitivity, leading others to doubt their perceptions. She also mentioned that communication can be difficult with such people, as they may act impulsively or manipulatively.

This is concerning because a study in Cureus showed a link between low emotional intelligence and moderate to severe depression and anxiety.

That said, none of this is anybody's problem. In the end, people can't change someone who is manipulative. However, that shouldn't stop others from putting these manipulative individuals in their place, and pointing out the unfairness of a situation indirectly is the best way to do so.

Advertisement

2. ‘Can you explain what you meant by that?’

fizkes | Shutterstock

Let's face it: manipulative people aren't the most welcoming. Their passive-aggressive behavior and snarky remarks make it nearly impossible to have a cordial conversation with one another.

However, if someone wants to expose a manipulative person without calling them out, they should ask, "Can you explain what you meant by that?"

Most manipulative people don't expect others to call them out indirectly. According to a 2022 survey from YouGov, 49% of Americans identify as people-pleasers. Because of this, nearly half of Americans wouldn't dare put themselves in a situation that could make others dislike them. As a result, manipulative people don't expect pushback since they know how people-pleasing others can be.

Yet, by asking, "Can you explain what you meant by that?" someone indirectly questions the manipulative person's intentions, and the manipulative person has no choice but to respond. This is good news, as it can expose the manipulative person's true intentions.

That said, don't feel shy about using this brilliant phrase the next time you have an intense conversation with a manipulative person. Though saying it might be intimidating, it helps people gain the power and confidence to resist.

Advertisement

3. ‘I understand what you’re saying, but I’m sticking to my decision’

Pheelings media | Shutterstock

A manipulative person desires that others compromise their morals for their benefit. As messed up as this sounds, most people would rather do this than say, "No, thank you."

However, if a person desires to expose a manipulative person without calling them out, then saying, "I understand what you're saying, but I'm sticking to my decision," is a must.

Professor Shawn M. Burn, Ph.D., a renowned Psychology expert, highlights how this behavior involves pushing boundaries and can be risky if not addressed promptly. She shares that boundary pushers can vary greatly, and some may tend to exhibit narcissistic or selfish traits. Consequently, many boundary pushers often overlook limits, manipulate others into making compromises, or seek unfair flexibility in rules to benefit themselves.

This is unfortunate, as not upholding boundaries can lead to burnout if others aren't careful. That said, reinforcing their decision and sticking to their morals will quickly counteract a manipulative person.

Now, will this be easy? No! Most manipulative individuals will keep testing and pushing to get people to budge. Yet repeating this brilliant phrase reinforces the idea that someone's decisions can't be manipulated, no matter how hard they try.

Advertisement

4. ‘Let’s keep this straightforward’

fizkes | Shutterstock

One characteristic of manipulative people is their love for changing topics. Unlike other people, manipulative individuals don't desire to resolve disagreements. It's unfortunate, but all they care about is being right.

Because of this, they will get off-topic and deflect to appear more justified than they are. Yet, this type of behavior will not get them very far.

Licensed counselor Jamie Cannon, MS, LPC, cited that refusing to take accountability protects people's fragile egos, as admitting wrongdoing can be a blow to someone's self-esteem. Knowing this, keeping things straightforward and redirecting attention back to the topic at hand is the best way to expose and stop a manipulative person in their tracks.

Advertisement

5. ‘I can see how this might work on some people, but I'm not swayed yet’

Anatoliy Karlyuk | Shutterstock

Manipulative people often rely on their charm to get what they want, yet it's that exact charm that makes them so dangerous. After all, how many individuals willingly let their guard down in the face of manipulation? Likely way too many, but that is to be expected.

According to the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, most manipulative people use charm to elicit behavior from others. So, if someone wants someone to do something, they might use charm to get their way.

Knowing this, a brilliant phrase that exposes a manipulative person without calling them is, "I can see how this might work on some people, but I'm not swayed yet."

Now, is someone calling out their manipulative behavior directly? No, but they're indirectly pushing back against the other person without doing it confrontationally. This is because they're ending it in a less harsh tone than when they started.

As a result, expect a manipulative person to drop their charming facade and return to reality as their manipulative tactics are indirectly called out.

Advertisement

6. ‘That’s not the way I see things’

fizkes | Shutterstock

If there's one thing about a manipulator, it's this: they love to make others question their reality. Yet, this isn't shocking, as gaslighting is the number one go-to method for any manipulative person.

According to a study in Personal Relationships, gaslighting is a form of manipulation that seeks to sew doubt in the target. This is done to control, deflect blame, and avoid taking accountability, as cited by licensed counselor Jamie Cannon MS, LPC.

Knowing this, someone's best bet is to call manipulative people out and confirm their reality. After all, most manipulative people don't expect others to push back or question them in the first place.

So next time you find yourself in a situation with someone who seems to be manipulating you, don’t hesitate to say, "That's not how I see things." It might feel daunting, but this response is a great way to shine a light on their behavior without directly confronting them.

Advertisement

7. ‘Why is that my responsibility’

fizkes | Shutterstock

Everyone has a part to fulfill in their professional and personal relationships. This could involve dividing household tasks or collaborating on a new project, where specific responsibilities fall exclusively on one individual.

However, if someone is dealing with a manipulative person, they'll likely toss the blame or responsibility onto them to avoid taking accountability. Shaking their head and glaring at others, manipulative people will try to make the case that their actions and feelings depend entirely on one person.

This means it isn't their fault if they act out or get into trouble. No, it's someone else's fault because their 'hurtful' comments led them to be that way. This is toxic, as shame and self-blame have been shown to increase depressive symptoms, cited the Journal of Social and Clinical Psychology.

If someone wants to expose a manipulative person without calling them out, try saying, "Why is that my responsibility." This will cause them to stutter as they figure out how to deflect your pushback.

Advertisement

8. ‘That sounds too good to be true’

fizkes | Shutterstock

To expose a manipulative person, always clock them when what they say sounds too good to be true. Now, on the outside, this phrase might not seem like much.

After all, what will saying this even accomplish? However, by expressing doubt and disbelief in what they’re saying, you’re subtly calling them out without saying it directly.

Furthermore, it exposes their exaggeration without the other person stirring the pot too much. This is crucial as most manipulative people won’t respond well if someone were to say, “You’re lying and full of it.”

In truth, responding too directly can cause a manipulative person to turn the tables, putting others at a disadvantage. This is why uttering this small phrase works so well. It is the best way for those who want to express their position without revealing the cards.

Advertisement

9. ‘Let me double check before I agree to anything’

Songsak C | Shutterstock

A brilliant phrase that exposes a manipulative person without calling them out is, "Let me double-check before I agree to anything."

Sometimes, it might not be suitable to say no in a situation. Maybe plenty of people are around, and someone doesn't want to look like the bad guy. That said, when a manipulative person twists the truth, it's important to question their intentions without causing a scene, which is why saying they'll double-check is so powerful.

Not only will it inform a manipulative person that they intend to get the facts straight, but it also buys someone time to think through their answer or actions before responding.

This is important, as a study in 2014 found that taking time to reflect tends to improve people's performance. Furthermore, it prevents people from making hasty decisions that can have significant consequences later.

So, the next time a manipulative person tries to push boundaries,, don't be afraid to consider your options. After all, it will ultimately benefit people.

Advertisement

10. ‘What made you think I’d agree to that?’

GaudiLab | Shutterstock

Whether it’s party preparations or joining in on the drama, forcing someone to do something against their will is wrong on many levels. Not only does it show a lack of care towards the person, but it puts them in an uncomfortable position.

That said, people shouldn’t expect anything less from a manipulative person. Their lack of consideration shows without them having to say a word. And despite this disrespect, it’s up to others to use phrases like this to expose a manipulative person. Otherwise, they’ll run all over them.

So, the next time someone encounters a toxic friend or coworker, say, “What made you think I’d agree to that?” Is it a bit rude? Sure, but putting their foot down is the only way to protect themselves and their boundaries.

Advertisement

11. ‘Are you asking, or are you telling me?’

fizkes | Shutterstock

Most people have heard the infamous phrase, “Are you asking, or are you telling,” at some point in their life. Looking back at this phrase, it might’ve come off as intense or intimidating for people to hear.

However, this is why using these brilliant phrases exposes a manipulative person and puts them back in their place. During the situation, someone isn’t directly calling out the manipulative person.

Yet, they are calling into question their intentions and motives. As a result, the manipulative person has no choice but to disclose everything, exposing the true intentions they tried desperately to hide.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help topics such as relationships, career, family, and astrology.