Decades Into Sobriety, Alcohol Tricked Me

These two occasions confirm for me, once again, that I am an alcoholic.

Over the years, the thought has occasionally crossed my mind that maybe I’m not really an alcoholic. After all, I was only 22 years old when I entered recovery, and I have been sober much longer than I drank. But, there is no question that I am an alcoholic. These encounters (and many other things) remind me of that. My experiences have shown me that alcohol negatively impacts my relationships and life. No sane person with my experience would ever think consuming alcohol would improve their life.

These close calls remind me no matter how long I am sober, the lure of alcohol is just biding its time. Alcoholic destruction is waiting right around the corner. They remind me of how easy it could be to drink again and lose everything. My mind can create a justification for almost anything. It tried to make me believe that I could connect better with my spouse and friend through drinking, that my relationships could be improved, that consuming something unfamiliar is not really drinking, and that I could take one sip. None of those things are true.

Instead, I would ruin the lovely life I have now if I drank again. This reminds me to stay alert to how my mind tries to con me and to banish the lies. In both cases I described, I wanted to connect more deeply with those I love. Those types of connections can’t happen while I am drinking. In sobriety, I have developed real, authentic connections with others. These relationships are mutually encouraging, supportive, and soul-nourishing.

Advertisement

I live in an area where severe weather-related events are a reality. I have an emergency plan and kit ready for a potential loss of power, water, and shelter during natural disasters. My kit contains a variety of lifesaving tools for these contingencies. Similarly, having a plan or kit ready to maintain sobriety is lifesaving. My kit contains many tools.

Based on these close calls, two tools stand out as crucial to maintaining my sobriety. The first is learning to pause. Before sobriety, there was very little space between an action and my reaction. Something would happen, and I would immediately react, often with anger. This was an exceptionally difficult skill to learn. By observing myself, I became aware of how quickly I reacted. I then consciously tried to slow my reaction down, taking a breath before I reacted. Over time, I became more accustomed to pausing before responding.

Now, pausing comes quite naturally. This pause helped to save my life on those two occasions. Instead of heading to the bar as soon as the thought crossed my mind, I spoke it out loud. Speaking it out loud caused me to hear myself, and then I could reevaluate.

Advertisement

Similarly, there was a pause before my action regarding the toasting ritual. After which, instead of drinking, I called my sponsor. I more often respond to situations rather than impetuously react. Sitting still for a moment and taking a deep breath has kept me out of harm’s way on many occasions.

The second tool is a community of support. I have many people in my life on whom I can count and who are supportive of me and my sobriety. There are people I can turn to for emotional, spiritual, and mental support in both challenging and joyful times. I have had the same sponsor throughout my sobriety. He has been sober longer than I have been alive. We no longer live in the same state, yet we maintain a connection. I know I can call him anytime and receive the help I need.

I have others in my life I know I can count on for support, such as friends, family, therapists, and spiritual directors. I can attend an AA meeting anywhere and receive support and guidance. I am fortunate that I do not need to remain anonymous. Most people who know me know that I am in recovery. Their awareness offers another protective layer to my sobriety.

Advertisement

I am grateful for the reminders that came out of these two events. Just as when I drank, alcohol may take any event, occasion, feeling, emotion, or thought as an opening to drink again. My sobriety cannot be taken for granted and must be treated with the reverence it deserves. My life depends on it.

Drug and alcohol addiction is incredibly common.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) reports that approximately 20.3 million people above the age of 12 have suffered from a substance use disorder in the past year. According to SAMHSA’s 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, close to 2 million people of the same age bracket have suffered from opioid use disorders and 14.8 million from alcohol use disorders.

Advertisement

Misusing alcohol and other drugs can be detrimental to your immediate and long-term physical, emotional, and mental health.

Alcohol and drug addiction is something to take seriously, although often overlooked. Anyone of any race, age, sexual orientation, religion, or gender can suffer from alcohol and drug addiction. Recovering from an addiction is more than just abstaining from drugs or alcohol. It’s about investigating the internal framework of your brain, rewiring your thought patterns, and actively changing behaviors over a long period of time.

If you or someone you know is suffering from addiction, there are resources to get help.

The process of recovery is not linear, but the first step to getting better is asking for help. For more information, referrals to local treatment facilities and support groups, and relevant links, visit SAMHSA’s website. If you’d like to join a recovery support group, you can locate the nearest Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meetings near you. Or you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-799-7233, which is a free 24/7 confidential information service in both English and Spanish. For TTY, or if you’re unable to speak safely, call 1-800-487-4889.