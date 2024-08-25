Customer Writes A Stern Note To Delivery Driver Warning That His Tip Will Be Reduced If He Doesn’t Carefully Read Her Instructions

Many service workers rely on tips to survive, delivery drivers included. So when a driver for DoorDash received an incredibly specific set of instructions from a customer, with a warning that if he didn't follow them, he would be out of a tip, the man was initially offended.

The customer wrote a stern note to her delivery driver that his tip would be reduced if he didn't follow her instructions carefully.

The DoorDash driver shared a screenshot on TikTok of the note he received from a customer through the app after accepting an order.

"Don't ring the doorbell, don't knock, just leave the food out of the way of the door and be on your way," the customer requested. "If you don't read these instructions and do the opposite of what was mentioned above, I will reduce your tip,"

At first, the DoorDash driver was caught off guard by these specific instructions. He admitted that his immediate reaction was to become angry and complain that the customer was being too demanding.

However, after some reflection, he decided to give the woman the "benefit of the doubt." He noted that some male food delivery drivers don't do their jobs appropriately, and she may have had a bad experience in the past.

"They're just hiring anyone," he said, referring to those who drive for UberEats, DoorDash, and Postmates, just to name a few. "People are stupid, so at least this lady gave me clear instructions and I followed them, and it worked out fine. But you've got people dropping off food in their pajamas, you've got people smoking ... in their car."

"You've got a bunch of idiots out there," he continued. "So my message is, to the people like that, there's actually people who are trying to pay their bills and you're making the rest of us look bad. So, take a shower before you drop off somebody's food."

Viewers also noted that she likely had a valid reason for not wanting the driver to ring the doorbell or knock on the door. "My first thought was that they might have a dog, or a baby that they just got to go to sleep, or an elderly person in end-of-life care who is expecting someone to visit who’s passed," one commenter wrote.

Food delivery drivers have admitted to receiving enough tips to make a living.

According to the New York Times, Uber and DoorDash drivers estimated they're paid about $3.50 per order, plus $1 per mile they have to drive. However, Uber told the news outlet that the pay is based on an even more complicated formula than that.

Most drivers have to find specific locations and methods to increase their chances of being offered a delivery from a restaurant, the New York Times reported. Even when drivers get an order, they can only see the amount they'll be tipped, which is up to $8 and far below the prices many drivers are actually looking for.

In a Bankrate survey, 50% of respondents said they always tipped their food delivery drivers in 2023, down from 57% in 2022 and 59% in 2021. Seven percent of respondents said they never tipped delivery drivers, and 18% said they do "only sometimes."

To combat this trend of customers not tipping, DoorDash, in November 2023, took a stance and offered a warning to all customers.

When people attempt to place an order without adding a tip, a message will appear on the screen, saying in bold lettering: "Orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered – are you sure you want to continue?" Below, the message continues, "Dashers can pick and choose which orders they want to do. Orders that take longer to be accepted by Dashers tend to result in a slower delivery." This message is accompanied by two button options to "add a tip" or "continue without tip."

There's nothing wrong with leaving notes for delivery drivers, especially if there are certain expectations that you have for them, including not ringing the doorbell or knocking as that customer wanted. After all, the notes section is there for a reason.

However, before automatically choosing to reduce their tip, remember that many food delivery drivers are simply trying to make ends meet.

