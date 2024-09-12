Company's Job Application States They Won't Hire Anyone Who Doesn't Already Have A Job — 'Why Are You Unemployed When Local Restaurants Are Hiring?'

After starting a job application for a restaurant in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a job seeker couldn’t help but share the questions on the job application she was asked to fill out.

Basically, the restaurant was critical of anyone seeking employment who wasn't employed already.

This company’s job application states that they won’t hire anyone who is currently unemployed.

In a screenshot of the application, the problematic section read, “If you are not working, how long has it been since your last job?” Adding, “Why are you unemployed at a time when Pittsburgh restaurants are desperate to hire employees?”

The company then went on to outline its “policy not to hire people who are not currently working at another job." Who's going to tell them about the double negative?

As a way to seemingly redeem themselves from their antiquated views, the application further stated, “Why do you think we should change our policy and hire you if you are not currently working?”

Disregarding the instability of the job market, the restaurant blamed unemployed applicants for being unable to find work.

As if the questions on this job application weren’t degrading enough, the next section expressed distaste for anyone who has held multiple positions in under a year.

“Have you ever held a job for longer than one year? If you haven’t, if you are always moving from job to job, we are unlikely to hire you. Why do you think we should change our policy… if you can’t hold onto a job?”

NoBOdy WAntS To wORk aNYmoRE.



The hiring managers that are out there rn: pic.twitter.com/3vV6dufLj2 — Dumpling Queen 🇵🇸 (@LadyDumplings) August 3, 2024

Applicants were likely forced to reveal personal details and struggles that most companies should not be privy to. The restaurant was clearly taking advantage of the employer market to cross boundaries that were glaring red flags.

Yes, it’s difficult to find a job right now, and in many cases, applicants should be grateful to get their foot in the door or land an interview — but that doesn’t mean they should settle for disrespectful and degrading employers like this one.

Unfortunately, unemployed individuals are not a protected class, meaning if your state doesn't have explicit legislation stating employers cannot discriminate against applicants who are currently unemployed, then there is no recourse from these policies regardless of how unethical they are.

“Maybe if hiring managers focused less on grilling applicants with unrealistic expectations and more on creating supportive work environments, people might actually want to work there,” an employment expert shared in the comments. “Just a thought.”

Wasana Kunpol | Shutterstock.com

Commenters argued applicants should be equally entitled to explanations about a company’s toxicity.

Acknowledging this company’s blatant red flags on their job application, many commenters argued that applicants should have a similar expectation to receive answers about a company’s toxicity. “If they can demand answers to these questions,” one person wrote, “applicants should demand their hiring/termination records along with staff salary and tenure information.”

Considering the abysmal job market, many commenters pointed out that companies feel empowered to be invasive and, in many cases, unethical.

What job seekers and anyone with a job can glean from this problematic application can be boiled down to one main reminder: It’s just a job.

No matter how delusional your manager is or how unclear your work-life boundaries are, your employer isn’t entitled to know anything about your personal life — especially if it’s not something you’re willing to share outright.

The corporate industry might be taxing, degrading, and toxic, but that doesn’t mean you have to subscribe to its failings, especially if you have the freedom to pursue other jobs.

Even if you don’t have that luxury, ensure you’re setting clear boundaries for your own well-being.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories