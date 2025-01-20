Window Tinting Company Offering Special Valentine’s Day Package For Single Women Who Want A Man To Fill Up Their Gas Tank

Ladies, have you ever thought of being a passenger princess for a day in your own car? Well, worry no longer because an automotive car shop specializing in window tinting has got a new lucrative promotion for all of you.

Enthusiast Motorsports, an automotive customization shop in Melbourne, Florida, is offering a new promotion for female clients this Valentine’s Day. For $10, women can hire workers from the auto shop to act as chauffeurs and place fuel in their cars while the ladies relax in the passenger seat next to them.

Enthusiast Motorsports says it's ‘breaking molds and blazing trails' by offering to drive women's cars to the gas station to fill up the tank.

Yes, you must bring your own vehicle for the promotion to work. Ladies, they can’t just lend you a car, so you have to provide your own transportation. Also, you will probably have to drive to them first for this to work, so expect to pay for extra fuel coming and going.

You must also pay their drivers a $10 service fee and the cost of the gas. Wait ... what exactly is the benefit here?

Women can upgrade to the platinum package, which is $15 and includes two snacks from the gas station that you pay for.

According to the bizarre promotion, the first snack is what the female customer asked for. The second snack is what the customer changed her mind and wanted after picking out the first snack. Sigh ... you can't make this stuff up.

Nobody knows better quality in a motor vehicle than Zach Reis, the owner of Enthusiast Motorsports. I’ll let the Zach of all trades explain below why his company’s custom work is far superior.

He is very confident in his window tinting expertise, and apparently he is also very confident in how to market window tinting to single women — by not offering a deal on window tinting and instead charging them to provide a service they definitely don't need.

Is the Valentine's Day promotion outrageous advertising, or is it transparency?

As outrageous as Reis’ promotion is, you can’t fault the guy for making people on the internet laugh while at the same time promoting his small business. The promotion stands out, and in the highly competitive world of window tinting in Florida, you gotta do what you gotta do.

PH888 | Shutterstock

Whether his promotion is satire or not — Reis specifically states it is not — it highlights a very real problem for consumers with the function of hidden or junk fees that are totaled into billing nowadays. A study on drip pricing found that consumers tend to only read the listed price on a purchase and are shocked when the service fees add up astronomically, impacting the price. Buyer beware certainly makes sense in these scenarios.

Reis certainly isn't hiding the costs for the gas tank services, but he might get some actual traction if there was a deal hidden in the promotion. Throw in the snacks, Reis; some single ladies might consider the offer. Still, kudos on the marketing. It caught our eye, even if just for the shock value.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.