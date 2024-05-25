4 Cognitive Distortions That Will Destroy Your Relationships, Self-Esteem, And Sanity

How clearly do you think you see the world? Well, I have scary news. We don’t see things as they are. We don’t even see. We perceive. Your eyes, ears, and senses receive information from the outside world and send it to the brain. The brain, then, has to interpret these inputs.

The brain does that based on your already existing beliefs, thoughts, emotions, and even moods. That’s what we call perception. Our perception usually doesn’t represent reality accurately. That’s because our senses can’t make sense of everything. Plus, there will always be a percentage of toxic and biased beliefs. We call that perception errors or cognitive distortions.

The more you have them, the more distorted your reality will be — you will have versions of reality that are not only inaccurate but also will hurt you. In short, you will suffer emotionally and mentally. Why? Because the perception errors will support your false and toxic beliefs. And when you see the world through these dirty lenses, it is not a great experience. Surprisingly, when you believe in something, your perception will support that belief. Even if that means twisting facts and seeing things in a distorted way.

The key is to be aware of these cognitive distortions (or perception errors) and stop them from feeding toxic beliefs. (Also not giving you an inflated, deluding, but positive image of yourself)

Usually, people with low self-esteem have many terrible beliefs about themselves. And one of the ways they strengthen those beliefs is through distorted perceptions. So, one of the best ways we can weaken and destroy these toxic, harmful beliefs is by challenging those distortions.

Before that, you need to become aware of these cognitive distortions. In the rest of this article, we will talk about the most popular perception errors that will make you question everything in your life, including yourself, your relationships, your work, and even your sanity.

What distorts perception?

There are many lists out there that detail lots of cognitive distortions. Instead of creating another list and making the internet more crowded with similar information, I will write this list focusing on two main points: relationships and self-esteem. In other words, those are the cognitive distortions that will affect your relationships and self-esteem the most.

While reading some of the lists I found online, I realized that most of the cognitive distortions share a similar purpose: "Support and verify our already existing (and usually negative) beliefs." Based on this fact, we will talk about distortions to understand how they can affect you and how becoming aware of them is very powerful. That can be one of the best things you can do for your self-esteem and relationships. I can tell that it was one of the best things I’ve done to mine.

To illustrate how cognitive distortions work, we will talk about 4 types. The first one will give you a general idea about how your perception can be distorted (and why). The next three are examples that will drive the point home. That sounds like a lot, but it is not. It will all make sense.

Here are 4 cognitive distortions that will destroy your relationships, self-esteem, and sanity:

1. As soon as a belief is adopted, you will do your best to confirm it

The book Insecure in Love talks mostly about the anxious attachment style (based on attachment theory). People with an anxious attachment style tend to look down at themselves (a.k.a. have a poor self-image), while at the same time, they look up at other people. This is an overgeneralized statement and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, it is true in certain situations.

This way of thinking makes the person feel like they are not worthy of love and will be abandoned sooner or later. That will cause a lot of fear and anxiety in the relationship. It will also lead to many needy and clingy behaviors.

Here is an insightful excerpt from the book: “People are especially motivated to verify their self-perceptions of being worthy or unworthy of love. They self-verify by selectively paying attention to, selectively remembering, and selectively interpreting information.”

That is interesting. As soon as someone believes that they are worthy of love (or not worthy of love), they will, based on that belief, pay attention to specific things, remember specific things, and interpret specific information. Those specific things verify their beliefs about themselves and prove them to be true.

The book goes on to explain:

“Selective attention: People pay more attention to, and spend more time considering, feedback that confirms their sense of their lovability or unlovability than feedback that disconfirms it.

Selective memory: People tend to remember feedback that confirms their sense of being worthy or unworthy of love. Sometimes they don’t even process information that conflicts with their perception, let alone remember it over time.

Selective interpretation: People tend to unquestioningly believe feedback that confirms their sense of being lovable or unlovable. They think any feedback that conflicts with their preconception is due to a mistake or deception. They also interpret absent or ambiguous evidence as support for their self-perceptions.”

This goes for people who believe they are worthy or unworthy of love. But it also applies to any beliefs we hold about ourselves. For whatever reason, you believe something negative about yourself. Whether it is about your lovability, physical looks, skills, competence, or even worth. Then the distortions happen to verify this belief and reinforce it. You start to selectively choose what to pay attention to. You pay attention to the negative experiences that reinforce negative beliefs about yourself.