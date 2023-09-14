4 Cleverly Charismatic Ways To Get A Guy's Attention IRL

He won't have any choice but to notice you.
If you're wondering how to flirt with a guy, there's something really important I want to remind you of. Think back to when you were a teenager, do you remember how talking to boys was fun? You giggled, laughed, felt shy and were blatant at the same time, but it was exciting and fun!
Yes, I know you hadn't experienced the years of loneliness, disappointment, or heartache back in your teen years. But, now it's time to shake off the past!
You are exactly who you think you are, So if you think you're too old, you are. You can quit those self-limiting beliefs right now.
You can just as easily think you are feeling young today and want to enjoy a weekend filled with the joy and anticipation. That part of you is still tucked away inside you.
So now you want to have some fun, and you'd like to get started by meeting someone in a physical location... and not through online dating.
Perhaps you're feeling a little nervous since you haven't flirted in a while, but remember to keep your spirits up and your mind open. Remember, you know how to flirt! After all, you've done it in the past.
Let's talk about flirting.
Regardless of your age, flirting is essential if you're looking for love. Why? Because it's a playful, creative, and entertaining way to connect with men. Flirting bridges the gap between you and the guy at Starbucks, the dude at the grocery store, or the man having a night out with friends. Wherever you are, typically so are men.
Sometimes, women fear flirting and think it's somehow inappropriate, or have grown unaccustomed to doing it. In a business setting, being flirty isn't good, but in most other situations, give yourself permission to have at it and be your flirty self.
While the attention you get will be great, flirting is also pure fun. Knowing how to flirt with a guy is enlivening, exciting, and a sassy way to express yourself, just like when you were a teenager.
See, here's the thing, when you're dating, you need to flirt. If you think, "No way! Flirting is immature." Think again, a lack of flirtation could be exactly why you don't have a date this weekend. It's time to lighten up, loosen up, and flirt a little!
Here are 4 cleverly charismatic ways to get a guy's attention IRL.
1. Try opening with a compliment.
You can use something simple, like "Nice tie". Come on now, that's easy! If you see a confident guy sporting a great tie or some other piece of clothing you like — tell him! You can try the advanced version, too, if you dare. "Nice tie; it really brings out the color in your eyes."
Men love compliments as much as you do, so give this a shot. You'll make his day for sure and it will warm him up to you and maybe start a little conversation, or not.
Yes, this is bold, but flirty, too. This is how you get noticed and give permission to be approached.
2. Appeal to his sense of humanity.
"Can I ask you for a favor?" Men, like any human, want to help others. Especially when it's easy but impactful. Being five feet tall, I have sometimes rely on my flirting skills because I can never reach anything at the grocery store.
This is my tried and true strategy. I wait for a taller man to come by and ask, "Can I ask you for a favor? Will you reach the bottle of Tabasco for me, please?" Then a shoot him a little flirty smile.
No man has ever refused. They are happy to help. Sometimes a guy won't have time to talk or won't be interested, but there are times when he will be.
When I was single, I did this at the bar when I couldn't get a drink. I'd ask a man near me to get the bartender's attention, and then the guy at the bar would start talking to me! Worked like a charm.
3. Small talk can be great.
"Beautiful day, don't you think?" It's so easy to use this flirty tip, especially when spring is in the air. Chances are strong he'll agree, and if he has time and finds you appealing, he might extend the conversation!
There you go, the ice is broken!
Now you have three time-tested and well proven flirting tips to break the ice with a man in person. Flirting is the frosting on the cake of being friendly, which when taken alone is not quite enough to capture a man's attention. Also, use your unique charm, your authentic personality, to perk him up once the conversation begins. Be a little bit coy or bold. It's playful, fun, and lights you up!
Who doesn't want to feel lit up?
Allow yourself to feel your inner youth and try these flirty tips. Make a game of it and see how many men you could meet. You may or may not get dates right away, but you sure will enjoy yourself!
