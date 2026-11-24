Sometimes, going back to a classic 1990s sitcom can actually make people feel less alone. There's something comforting about hearing familiar voices and revisiting storylines we know by heart.

Even if we're not paying much attention to what's happening on the screen, having our favorite characters on in the background can feel a little like having company.

One study from the University at Buffalo suggests that watching our favorite TV shows may help fulfill our need to belong. And for many people who grew up watching these classic 90s shows, they're still there whenever they start feeling a little lonely.

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Here are 7 iconic 90s sitcoms people put on in the background just to feel less alone:

1. 'Friends'

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We often rely on sitcoms because they're relatable. They give us a glimpse into our own lives, remind us of people we love, and sometimes, even ourselves.

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There's something especially comforting about revisiting the same group of friends we've been watching for years. Whether they're hanging out at Central Perk or sitting around Monica's apartment talking about their problems, putting Friends on in the background can make us feel like we're spending time with our own friends, even when we're home alone.

2. 'Seinfeld'

We can also learn a lot from the characters we come back to for comfort, even if we don't always see ourselves in them. Psychotherapist Phil Lane uses George Costanza from his own comfort show, Seinfeld, as an example of this.

Despite George's extreme insecurities, poor coping skills, and inability to regulate his emotions, Lane explains that these are the very qualities that make him so relatable. It's these shows, with friends, family, work, and comedy at the center, that remind us we're not alone.

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There may be nobody else in our home, but there are characters complaining about and dealing with all the same life struggles we do. Even if it's fictional, that kind of camaraderie can be comforting when we're feeling isolated and alone.

3. 'The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air'

Comedy, culture, and class intersect in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and while it has big themes and important storylines, it's also just a comforting watch for an entire generation of adults. It's shows like this that give people a sense of control, because even if their lives change and feel more chaotic, they don't have to second-guess whatever they're putting on the TV.

As psychology professor Jennifer V. Fayard explains, watching something new requires more mental energy to follow unfamiliar characters and storylines. "There are new characters to learn, plot threads to remember, predictions for what will happen, and the possibility of an unpleasant turn," said Fayard,

"But there's no guesswork, cliffhangers, or stressful anticipation when watching an old favorite." When we're rewatching an old sitcom, we already know what's going to happen, so we can relax and enjoy it without worrying about what's coming next.

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4. 'Home Improvement'

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For every Midwestern adult, sitcoms like Home Improvement mean something. It was the kind of show people put on in the background growing up, and now, Tim and Al might just be the goofy duo you turn to when you need a break from overthinking.

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Even just hearing the familiar theme song and Tim's signature grunt can take us back to a more innocent time in our lives and offer a little healthy escapism from the struggles of adult life.

It has all the comforting things we love in sitcoms, and all the real-life struggles, like marriage problems, miscommunications, and adult friendship fights, that we sometimes find comfort in seeing on our TV screens. With a Midwest accent and flair, of course.

5. 'Everybody Loves Raymond'

Comfort TV shows often prompt a feeling of belonging, even in people who are somewhat isolated from their real-life friends and communities, according to a study from the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology.

Some people might find sitcoms like this annoying at best, but for others, especially when nostalgia pulls at their heartstrings, they're exactly the kind of background noise they need to feel secure. It's not necessarily about being entertained. It's about feeling understood and comforted by the familiar voices and stories of this Long Island family.

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6. 'Full House'

Even psychiatrist Steven Schlozman admits that despite finding Full House overly sentimental, he couldn't resist watching it whenever he stumbled across it on TV. "I would go, as if under a spell, to a saccharine place that might as well have been peppered with rainbows and unicorns," said Schlozman. Something about the familiar family and their storylines made it difficult for him to change the channel.

Experts like Schlozman suggest that sitcoms' power lies in familiarity. For Full House watchers, it's the relatable struggles of an American family. We know these characters and their stories well, and it doesn't take a lot of brainpower to understand and empathize with them, even when we're home alone.

This kind of familiarity offers a sense of control and stability, because unlike watching something new, we can simply enjoy it instead of trying to piece together the puzzle of an unfamiliar narrative.

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7. 'Saved By The Bell'

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If you miss your high school days and being around your childhood friends, this 90s sitcom is the perfect background noise. For some, it's an idealized version of the high school experience they never had. For others, it's a reminder of how far they've come and a glimpse back into the innocence of childhood and adolescence.

While all of these shows, including Saved by the Bell, tackle serious, real-life topics, they can also leave us feeling happier, motivated, and inspired. A 2025 study published in Acta Psychologica found that some viewers felt inspired by fictional characters and carried those positive feelings and motivation into their own lives, even after turning off the TV. It's not just about sheer entertainment. These shows are comforting and soothing for so many people.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human-interest stories.