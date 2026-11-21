Watching too much television in problematic ways can spiral into toxic escapism. But with the right boundaries, these programs can become a safe space.

There are entertaining and comforting shows that give someone a place to unwind and relax, even when they're alone on their couch. The comfort shows people rewatch when they're overwhelmed are a great way to recharge.

Comfort TV shows people rewatch when they feel overwhelmed

1. 'Friends'

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Sitcoms like "Friends" are perfect for recharging after a long week. There's the familiarity of comfort shows that help people feel like they belong, while letting them relax. There's no trying to figure out what's coming next.

But there's also something bonding and social about getting to know characters, and feeling like part of a different universe. There's the friendships and slow-burning romances. There's the quirks of daily life. They all become a solace for our brains to rest in when everything else feels like too much.

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2. 'The Great British Bake Off'

There's something so comforting about watching people from all walks of life bake on television. With funny, quirky hosts and yummy treats every single episode, it's the perfect way to ease the stress of a tough week.

While baking ourselves often taps our creativity and relieves stress, watching people do it can have similarly profound effects. Without any anxiety that comes from typical reality TV shows, "The Great British Bake Off" is just comforting and safe.

3. 'Golden Girls'

A fantastic example of a progressive show that's still popular, comforting and teaching us things from our homes, "Golden Girls" is nothing short of a classic. If it's your comfort show of choice, you're probably very well regulated.

It's centered around the kinds of friendships and relationships that we all yearn for while making us laugh. Even if we don't have friendships like that, the connectedness we feel watching them does wonders. It's part of why comfort shows ease the burden of loneliness and isolation.

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4. 'Modern Family'

As a study published in Frontiers in Psychology found, comedic moments are actually wildly good for your mental health, even in small doses of laughter, prompted by funny TV shows or little jokes. That's exactly what mockumentary sitcoms like "Modern Family" do for adults: they lighten the mood and offer an escape into humor.

Many of the episodes feel the same and center around the same pillars. But to someone who's already overwhelmed, this kind of familiarity is exactly what they need to calm their minds.

5. 'Bob's Burgers'

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Cartoons like "Bob's Burgers" might feel juvenile to some adults. But they're a necessary part of their stress-relieving routines for some people.

"Kids' cartoons can be a support treatment because they incorporate themes like community, order, friendship, family, teamwork, that good always wins over evil, and that the sun will always come out tomorrow," psychotherapist Dr. Laurel Steinberg says. "They can help restore optimism and give someone a break from worrying or feeling sad, all of which can elevate [your] mood."

With "Bob Burger's," the comfort of animation is great for your brain. It's a healthy escape when you have the right boundaries around TV time, and it's perfect for a day when you aren't ready for socializing.

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6. 'The Office'

As psychology professors like Jennifer V. Fayard explain, rewatching the same kinds of predictable shows is great for someone who feels overwhelmed. They create feelings of self-control. They're familiar and don't leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

When it comes to "The Office," there's nothing better. Not only does this show get people laughing, but it's the perfect background noise for stressful days.

"Watching something new inherently involves thinking. There are new characters to learn, plot threads to remember, predictions for what will happen, and the possibility of an unpleasant turn," Fayard explains. "But there's no guesswork, cliffhangers, or stressful anticipation when watching an old favorite."

So, even if you've seen it before, or have watched it more than a dozen times, your brain might appreciate a rewatch if you're feeling overwhelmed.

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7. 'Gilmore Girls'

There's nothing more relaxing than a small-town, coming-of-age drama. It's even better when the show has all the coziness of fall and winter seasons and close family relationships wrapped together.

That's what "Gilmore Girls" is for most people. It's a nice escape from whatever's happening in their lives, into the blissful town of Stars Hollow.

Even if they're just curled up in an apartment in a busy city, the comfort of these shows is more than enough to relax them. Their brain might be overwhelmed, but a story like this can give them a healthy distraction.

8. 'Below Deck'

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With plenty of seasons and even more drama, the nautical "Below Deck" is a soothing TV show. Following workers chartering yachts for rich and sometimes awful guests, there's no shortage of gossip and drama.

This kind of reality TV, although it might seem stressful, is actually a great comfort for someone feeling burnt out. "Much like watching movies or true crime, reality TV is another form of escape. It allows us to envision what life would be like if we were in those situations," psychologist Chivonna Childs says.

With separation from whatever drama is happening on screen, it's the perfect way to turn your brain off and step into another universe.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.