CEO Shares The Things He’s ‘Sick Of Hearing’ From Employees — ‘I Don’t Care’

In today’s modern workplace, the dynamics between employers and employees are shifting. Say goodbye to the traditional office norms. No longer the rigid clock-in and clock-out systems, we have officially entered a more relaxed working environment.

Rob Dance, a CEO, recently shared his thoughts on this subject that seems to be at the forefront of the modern work conversation: the need for greater trust and autonomy for employees. He took to Instagram to go through a list of requests he's "Sick of hearing" from his employees, and other employers need to take note.

Advertisement

A CEO went through the list of things he's 'sick of hearing' from the people who work for him:

'Can I leave early today?'

JLco Julia Amaral|Shutterstock

Advertisement

According to Dance, requests like "Can I leave early today?" are unnecessary and reflect outdated thinking. While these requests are often reasonable for either personal matters or family obligations — he believes they should not be treated as exceptions. “I hired you for a job, and I fully trust you to get it done,” he said in his post.

Dance showed great trust in his team to manage their time and didn’t feel the need to hound on their schedules — and he’s not wrong; in the end, we’re adults. CEO G. Brint Ryan understands this all too well. He explained to Harvard Business Review that in 2007, his company began losing its best and brightest employees, and it had everything to do with what he described as its “sweatshop reputation.” To turn things around, he completely changed the company's business model. "We wanted a results-based work environment where if you meet financial results and you meet client service scores, you can work whenever you want, wherever you want . . . work when you’re most productive, when you’re most engaged. And we’ll change the culture so that what really matters are results."

This shift reflects a larger trend in the workplace: trust and flexibility. When employees are given the opportunity to manage their own time, they’re more likely to feel respected and valued. That is in contrast to policing hours and your boss hovering over your shoulder. Companies should focus on whether the work is being done and whether employees are engaged and satisfied with their responsibilities.

'My child is sick. Can I rush off?'

Another point of frustration for Dance is hearing employees explain personal matters that interfere with their workday, such as family issues or medical appointments. “My child is sick, can I rush off?” or “I’ve got a doctor’s appointment tomorrow, is that okay?” are questions he doesn’t want to entertain. While these situations are important, Dance encourages his employees to no longer seek permission for basic human needs. He stated, “Times have changed, and the workplace is different these days.”

Advertisement

This perspective is rooted in a deeper yet simple belief that employees are adults with lives outside of work. Workers are also humans who have a life outside of their working environment, and those lives need to be respected. The main objective is to create an environment where employees don’t feel the need to justify their actions or apologize when managing their responsibilities. The expectation is that employees are able to balance both work and life without needing constant approval.

'I’m going to be late back from lunch'

Pressmaster|Shutterstock

Advertisement

Dance visited another statement he was done with: “I’m going to be late back from lunch.” According to the CEO, the main priority should be on output and not when his employees have to clock in or out. "Output should always trump hours," he asserted.

The concept of having to constantly monitor employees is a thing of the past. Doing so makes it seem that employees need to be micromanaged to get their work done, which Dance said is counterproductive. At the end of the day, your boss hired you to bring the results they know you can provide, not to babysit you.

Clocking in and doing your job shouldn't be connected with getting tracked every second at your desk; it's about feeling empowered with the support of your boss and co-workers to bring the best results possible to the company. Companies can unlock greater productivity, job satisfaction, and trust by doing one simple thing — treating employees like adults.

Treating employees like adults is the secret to a happier, more productive workforce.

Studio Romantic|Shutterstock

Advertisement

Rob Dance’s message was clear: “Treat your staff like adults.” Companies should embody this to achieve more engagement and motivation. Showing trust in your employees often makes them more productive and helps them manage their time responsibly.

Dance’s post serves as a wake-up call for companies to adapt to the evolving workplace landscape, where flexibility and mutual respect lead to better outcomes. Say goodbye to micromanaging employees or treating them like children — which, let's be honest, isn't the best for job satisfaction.

Businesses should focus on results and allow their teams the freedom to thrive both professionally and personally. At the end of the day, it’s about mutual trust. When employees feel trusted, they’re more likely to give their best. When companies respect their employees' time and lives outside of work, the relationship becomes one of collaboration, not control.