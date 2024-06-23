Company Tells Job Candidate That They Will Not Be Able To Take The Day Off For Their College Graduation

No job — especially a temporary one — is worth missing such a significant life event.

Written on Jun 23, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
annoyed college graduate Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock
Advertisement

After being offered a temporary position at a fast-food restaurant, one job candidate ultimately decided to reject the offer because they would be expected to work during one of the most important days of their life.

The job candidate was expected to work on their college graduation day.

Sharing their story on the subreddit, r/antiwork, the candidate explained that they recently interviewed for a position at a fast food chain to make some extra money before graduating college.

Advertisement

After filling out the paperwork and discussing availability, the candidate was told by management that they would be expected to work night shifts every weekend. "I can understand it, for a temporary job," she wrote.

What she couldn't understand, however, was the negative reaction she received from the hiring manager when she requested the day off for her college graduation.

@opticalacademy When You Want To Request Off For Graduation But Your Boss Denies It… Maybe You Should Of Just Called Out Of Work? 🤔📞🎓 #opticalacademy #wecometoyou #eyeexam #eyewear #doctor #work #employee #boss #requestoff #workbestie #relatable #comedy #funnyvideo #humor #skit ♬ Graduation March - Pomp And Circumstance - Instrumental - Zev Weinstein

RELATED: Company Offers Woman A Full-Time Job Without Any Vacation Time For The First 2 Years — Then Rescinds It When She Asks For PTO

Advertisement

“They reacted very sadly when I told them that I'm going to need a day or two in July for my Uni graduation,” the candidate wrote. “That was the moment I decided I was not going to work for them.”

When the manager of the fast-food restaurant later called the candidate to ask if they were still interested in the position, they claimed that they had “found something else” despite still being on the job hunt.

Now the candidate is asking others online if they made a mistake. 

Most people assured the candidate they made the right decision and should never miss out on celebrating major milestones for a job.

“Don't give up life events for minimum wage,” one Redditor commented. “You'll remember your graduation for the rest of your life, don't waste it on a job,” another user wrote.

Advertisement

college graduation PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock

RELATED: Recent College Graduate Says It's Insane That Getting A Job Right Out Of School Is So Hard — '80 Hours A Week Of School Work Should Qualify Me To Work In My Field Of Study'

“You should have told them you are declining because they wouldn’t let you take graduation off, not because you found something else,” another Redditor urged. To that, the OP responded, commenting that she wished she had, but "unfortunately was caught off guard" by the phone call. 

Advertisement

Others believed that the candidate should have accepted the job, earned some money, and simply just not shown up to work on their graduation day — even if they were put on the schedule.

Ultimately, a disposable part-time job is not worth missing your college graduation, especially after the years of dedication you put in to earn your degree.

The difficult truth is that most employers, especially those who hire temporary workers, view their employees as replaceable. As one commenter wrote, "If they really, really wanted/needed you, they'd accommodate for those two days."

Related Stories From YourTango:
Worker Fired For Not Having Their Mom's Death Certificate Soon Enough To Prove Why They Needed Time Off
Office Worker Asks If She Was ‘Greedy’ For Eating 5 Of The 10 Desserts Someone Brought In For Everyone To Share
Corporate Worker Says She Keeps Her Job Title Vague To Friends Because Her Company Actually Calls Her A ‘Musketeer’

Luckily for employees, jobs are also replaceable, and this Reddit poster will surely find a new one. 

Advertisement

What's not replaceable is the opportunity to walk the stage at graduation and celebrate their educational achievements.

RELATED: Gen-Z Career Expert Says That A Job Does Not Need To Align With Your Purpose — ‘Clocking In & Clocking Out Is Enough’

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships