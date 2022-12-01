18 Candle Scents To Drive A Man Wild

By Kelsey Marshall and Andrea Zimmerman — Written on Dec 01, 2022
Photo: Dean Drobot / Shutterstock
As we approach winter, it's time that we all start upping our candle scent game again.
If you're like us, you love to have your home smelling nice but you’re also just a little bit indecisive.
Choosing just one candle fragrance is hard — especially finding one that he'll like.
There's actually a way to effectively change up your candle game without breaking the bank or having your home smell like you just walked through a cloud of noxious perfume gas.
You won't be blowing big bucks on a candle that you'll get sick of in two weeks, either.
Here are 18 candle scents that drive men wild:
1. Perpetual Bliss Lucid Dreams
Imagine a summer meadow drenched in the morning sunlight and rows of lavender flowers gently shifting in a light breeze.
2. Rukske Willow
The fragrance is immediately bold. Top notes of green leaves and orange set the stage while vanilla, guaiacwood, and tree moss ground the presentation into a profile that is at once unexpected and addicting.
3. The Worthington Collection Private Chef
Float on a fluffy cloud of buttery goodness as notes of sweet orange, almond, berry, and heliotrope freshen the air.
4. Nox and Vesta Sorrento
As the region of Sorrento is known for its limoncello, this candle will offer you serenity beneath a lemon tree and tickle your nose with the scent of fresh, ripe tomatoes nearby.
5. Noa Lux Noir Rose
Slip into a dark fantasy with notes of spicy pink peppercorn, juicy plum, seductive black rose, and sweet and earthy patchouli.
6. Coppermill Kitchen Vintage French Inspired Peach Sangria
This candle gives off an old-world romance vibe featuring notes of peach sangria, strawberries, blackberries, and mandarin rind.
7. Vita Mia Oakmoss and Amber
This fresh fragrance reminds us of our favorite sunrise hikes in nature.
8. Santa's Naturals Fraser Fir
Twinkling lights, fresh spruce over the mantle, crackling fires: a quintessential, fresh-cut Christmas tree scent.
9. Opal Road Afterglow
Top notes of grapefruit and red currant; middle notes of lily of the valley and peach; base notes of black currant and geranium.
10. Artistscent Circles
Bamboo leaves + peony blossom + ylang-ylang = bliss.
11. Wixology Cocktail Inspired Bourbon
This candle aims to capture the chocolate, vanilla, and bourbon aromatics that resemble the essence of a delicious bourbon cocktail.
12. Roam Christmas Hearth
A fresh and woodsy scent with notes of eucalyptus, pine, fir, clove, and cedar wood.
13. Bowen Island Company She Thought She Could
Top notes of crisp lemon, herbal moss, white clove, and cool mint; middle notes of grey cedar, vetiver, patchouli, ylang-ylang; base notes of amber, rosewood, and vanilla.
14. Nanor ATHEIA
"The scent reminds me of a luxe hotel that I never want to leave."
15. Just Gyv Papaya Agua Fresca
Notes of papaya, raspberry, vanilla, and black currant.
16. Candlecan Ripe Strawberries
Is there a yummier scent than strawberries and cream?
17. Glasshouse Kyoto In Bloom
You have arrived in the full bloom of spring, on a path of camellia, lotus, and amber to cherry blossoms.
18. Menu Design Olfcate
Kelsey Marshall is a freelance writer who focuses on love and relationships. Andrea Zimmerman is the editor-at-large of Yourtango.
