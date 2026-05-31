Feelings are incredibly subjective. What one person experiences is different than what others go through. While we have no real way to quantify our emotions — or do we? — we can compare and see the differences, especially when it comes to intelligence.

Intelligent people often perceive life in a deeper sense than others. They are less likely to disconnect and protect themselves from the magnitude of emotion. They don't dial down their feelings, and a few skills come effortlessly to them that others may find exceedingly difficult.

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You can usually tell how intelligent someone is by these 10 things that come easily to them:

1. They feel things deeply

They feel everything more deeply than others. They don't have a way to disconnect, so what others can just shrug off and not take personally, highly intelligent people take straight to their core. This makes everything very intense for them and the people close to them. Pay attention and respect their feelings.

2. They notice slight changes in energy

Highly intelligent people prefer to be alone, and when they are around others, they spend energy as opposed to absorbing energy. They pick up on every little external stimulus and react to it. They feel others' emotions and feel bombarded in large, noisy crowds. After being in public, they need time to recharge and realign themselves. Give them time to replenish their internal resources.

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Psychologist Elayne Daniels explained the impact of being highly intelligent on a person's mind: "Just about everything you process is intense because you were born with a biological difference in your nervous system. What you see, hear, touch, taste, and experience are deeply processed and can naturally lead to feeling depleted. Make sure to replenish in a quiet, low-stimulating setting, and give your nervous system some time to recalibrate."

3. Highly intelligent people pick up non-verbal clues

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Highly intelligent people are very observant. They can pick up nonverbal communication and individual vibes with ease. They will call you out on your feelings and thoughts. You won't be able to keep secrets from them. Be prepared to be in the spotlight even when you don't want to talk about it.

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4. They take relationships very seriously

Highly intelligent people take romance very seriously. Their empathy and attention to detail mean they will learn much about you while expressing themselves.

"[They] are constantly processing and integrating thoughts and information into their consciousness. It’s that depth of processing and innate curiosity that helps them to solve complex problems, including relationship ones, in an incredibly creative way," explained career coach Lisa Petsinis. "They pick up on vibrations in their environments, just like an antenna. This is why you felt your partner understood you from the moment you two first met. They pay attention to the little things about you and love those quirks, too."

5. They can function on very little sleep

Their brains and hearts are always in overdrive. Highly intelligent people often toss and turn even when they are deadbeat and tired. As a result, they are naturally night owls. They come alive at night, wondering about the universe and its mysteries. Be prepared to stay up late.

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6. Highly intelligent people are sensitive to stimulation

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A study shows how highly intelligent people react to stimuli more intensely than others. They prefer environments where they can hear conversations and their thoughts without background noise. They won't want to go to clubs and house parties as much as coffee shops and a small get-together with good friends.

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7. They are extremely empathetic

Emotional sensitivity and empathy (a distinct form, that is) are born traits of highly intelligent people. Their neural pathways are wired differently from others. Their mental reward structure is different, so what they like to do is different.

Don't try to change them, respect their differences. It can seem very difficult to get close to and love a highly intelligent person, but it's worth it. Their love is bottomless and unlike anything you've felt from someone else.

8. They avoid fights

They know how those insults hurt all too well, so they don't readily throw them. When presented with conflict and fights, they are likely to walk away or try to talk things out.

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Don't test their peaceful ways, as when pushed past their limit, they might lose control. Be patient when working things out with perceptive people, and give them the time and distance necessary for them to make decisions and express themselves.

9. Highly intelligent people often feel misunderstood

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Highly intelligent people often feel like people mislabel and judge them for their sensitivity. Don't make them feel more different than they already do. Love them for their uniqueness, and don't judge them.

Highly intelligent people will also never intentionally hurt or restrict you. They know that they can be a handful at times and love you even more for your efforts. They will express such deep and unique love that you've never felt.

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10. They are great conversationalists

Quiet at first, highly intelligent people will open up after some time and presence. The more comfortable they feel, the more they will express themselves. Their hearts and minds are always active, thinking, feeling, and delving into experiences. So, they always have something new to talk about or a fresh take on an old concept.

Higher Perspective seeks to unite like-minded individuals focused on personal growth and expanding their consciousness. We can be better to our planet, better to our brothers and sisters, and better to ourselves.